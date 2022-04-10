Meshuggah is Back and Better Than Ever

Staff Writer Album Review

By Jarrett Connolly

On April 1st, Swedish heavy metal giants Meshuggah released their 9th studio album-their first in over six years-Immutable. Have the modern metal legends managed to create another highly successful album for fans to enjoy?

Since 1987, Meshuggah has been pushing the boundaries of what is possible with heavy metal with extreme technical prowess. While not as well known to general audiences as metal bands like Slayer and Metallica, they have been a consistent presence and are extremely popular in the metal world. It’s hard to classify the band into a type of metal but they definitely lean to a more extreme side of prog metal. Their genius method of songwriting has turned the band’s whole discography into a must listen for music lovers.

Immutable is a wonderful 66 minute and 13 track listen. From the very opening track “Broken Cog” the band hits your ears with hard hitting instrumental and powerful vocals. It leads right into the second jaw dropping track, “The Abysmal Eye”, it has one of the most impressive riffs that Meshuggah has produced. “Ligature Marks” is an unforgiving and brutal song. It begins with a slow rumbling but climaxes very well.‘God He Sees In Mirrors” hits you with rough vocals and a bone chilling riff. The ten minute “They Move Below” starts off extremely slow but then smacks you at full force with incredible instrumentals. “Black Cathedral” is probably the most experimental of the songs on the album, this brief song sounds very reminiscent of the black metal subgenre of heavy metal. “Past Tense” on a slow melodic note compared to the rest of the fast and heavy album. It’s hard to find fault in this record, every track was meticulous in its instrumental and the lyrics felt more dark than previous work. All of the songs are incredible in their own way.

It’s hard for some to believe a 35 year old band can still progress as musicians but Meshuggah has shown that they can still absolutely put out a headbanging and crazy impressive album that feels new. They have become metal legends and the band shows no sign of ending soon. The band will tour Europe starting in May and is embarking on an American tour in September. Tour dates can be found on their website, www,meshuggah.net

4.5/5 headbangs approved