Harry Styles – As It Was

Staff writer song review

By Maggie Gammons

After two years of no new music, Harry Styles is ready to let the world hear his latest masterpiece. An announcement on March 23 revealed that a new album labeled “Harry’s House” would be released on May 20, but he knew that we could not handle the anticipation. The first single from Harry’s House was dropped on April 1, 2022. Like many other Styles songs, the lyrics are exceedingly cryptic, but leave it to his fans to decipher the meaning behind As it Was. It opens with a little girl saying, “come on, Harry, we want to say goodnight to you” it was later revealed that the girl is Harry’s goddaughter, Ruby Winston, the daughter of filmmaker Ben Winston. While Harry has not confirmed what the song is about, he did say it is based on his personal life. The piece explains Harry Styles’s relationship with his fame and how it is not “the same as it was.” He sings, “in this world, it’s just us/ You know it’s not the same as it was’. ‘ There is also speculation that this head single is about his relationship with actress Olivia Wilde. Their relationship came three months after her break-up with her ex-fiance, Jason Sudeikis. Sudeikis and Wilde share two kids in joint custody. Harry writes, “Leave America. Two kids follow her,” possibly referring to Olivia’s children. Other conspiracy theories are circulating regarding Harry’s third album. During the Harry Halloween show, The band and Harry dressed up as the Wizards of Oz cast, planting an easter egg of the “home” theme as the Wizards of Oz are known for the idea of finding one’s home in friends and the journey. Many fans wonder if this theme of a home will be presented throughout the album.

As It Was is also breaking records; it became Spotify’s most-streamed song in a single day in 2022 and the most-streamed song in the US in a single day in Spotify history. The song received 33.42 million streams on April 1, 2022. I am sure this will not be the last record broken by Harry Styles, but we will have to wait until May 20 for the rest of the album.