Grammy Wins And Outfit Critiques

By Grace Griles

Despite this Grammy Award season being rather successful for two new young women in the Music Industry, Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo, still received critiques. Olivia Rodrigo won several Grammy Awards. She won Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “Driver’s License,” Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for her album “Sour.” Due to Rodrigo having to carry three albums in a restricting dress she ended up dropping and breaking one as she was taking pictures after the ceremony. Doja Cat won Best Pop Duo or Group Performance with her song “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA and she was nominated for six different categories. Both artists received their awards graciously. Doja Cat’s award speech was the most memorable due to the fact that she barely made it to in time to receive her award on stage because she was using the bathroom. “I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life,” Doja Cat said, but the laughter of the audience faded as Doja Cat started to cry and said, “I like to downplay shit but this is, uh, it’s a big deal. Damn, thank you everybody. Be safe, take care.”

Regardless of all of these interesting tidbits there is still a huge focus on both of the successful artists’ outfits. “Olivia Rodrigo for the 2022 Grammy’s has finally found her look,” said @hannahzookpop on TikTok. However, @embarassingyoupodcast had a much different opinion, “The look from the waist up she’s gorgeous, she’s fun, she’s 90s, she’s y2k, she’s different, she’s vintage Vivien Westwood. She’s gonna win, and I want her to win, but the bottom of your dress! Where’s your tailor?…. And why does the pattern continue all the way down?” While the TikTok has over 144.3k likes the comments are turned off insinuating that many agreed with this take. As far as Doja Cat, she did not receive much critique. @hitt_jay with 25.3k followers on TikTok said, “The Grammy’s were really boring this year so instead of ‘Best Looks’ let’s just say here are my ‘Least Hated Looks…’ This is one of the best looks of the night (referring to Doja Cat). It is very cute, very timeless, very elegant, and very classic.”

With platforms like TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube there are so many opinions on just these two artists’ outfits that it is impossible to cover them all. The Grammy’s can be a time to make fashion history. Classic news sources such as CNN and CBS focus on the women’s wins over their outfits or looks. However, it is interesting that the people who are focusing more on the two artist’s “looks” over their success are the everyday users of the internet who fight for women to be seen outside of the patriarchal lense.

Doja Cat receiving her Grammy: courtesy of E!