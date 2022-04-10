Entertainment Recommendation: Coffee Talk

A nice cozy game for the stressful times

By Felix Phommachanh

A video game recommendation for those wanting a nice cozy cuffy story about a simple Barista owner serving combinations of coffee, tea, and hot chocolate to patrons in Seattle filled with elves, dwarves, humans, fish, werewolves, vampires, and many other fantastic creatures. The video game was created by Toge Productions, released on January 29th-30th, 2020 on Steam, Playstation 4, XBox One, MacOS, and Switch. Gameplay mostly consists of making drinks via choosing three ingredients from your menu and serving up to your patrons. Then, you just listen to them talk about their problems. The game is mostly a visual novel, with you mostly making drinks and optionally creating latte art on them. The endings of each patron’s story change, depending on what drink you serve them during your run. You could get a bad ending or a good ending, depending on what you serve them. Do you follow what the customers want or go against them for the greater good?

Coffee Talk is set in an alternate Seattle in the year 2020 (where the pandemic never happened), where fantasy creatures walk alongside humans. You, the barista, run the coffee shop, Coffee Talk, a shop that only opens at midnight. You serve many patrons, each having their own storyline and problems that they are facing. The characters include: Freya, a fairy woman struggling journalist trying to become a fiction writer; Officer Jorji, a human police office that is a regular at the shop; Rachel, a catgirl that was former in a music group but trying to start a solo career; Hendry, Rachel’s father, a former household name in the music industry that wants to protect his daughter; Hyde, a vampire model; Dr. Gala, a werewolf who is a doctor; Myrtle, an orc developer on the fictional video game “Full Metal Panic”; Aqua, an octopus girl from Atlantis that is into “Full Metal Panic” and indie development; Lua, a succubus office lady that is dating a visual artist elf, Bailey, but both families disapprove of their relationship; and Neil, an astronaut alien that wants to breed with everyone on Earth. It has a wide variety of characters; however, their stories are very personal and very realistic. Rachel and Hendry argue, leading to fights that never resolve. I am sure everyone had a bad fight with their parents about something and didn’t resolve it. Or Lua and Bailey’s story about their families disapproving of them. These stories feel realistic and feel emotionally drawn to them, to see where it goes.

The style of the game is mostly large pixel models; which brings it some charm and coffyness to the game; however, the lo fi soundtracks brings the coffyness and charm to the level of just chilling and cozy. It is a nice low melody that makes it time and relaxing, like being in an actual coffee shop and just talking with the staff and chillen. Overall, I say give Coffee Talk a taste.