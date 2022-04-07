The English Department reintroduces the Journalism minor

The Journalism minor plans to makes its CNU comeback Fall 2022

~Elijah Williams, Sports Editor~

The English Department of Christopher Newport University is excited to announce that the Journalism minor is officially coming back in the fall 2022 semester. Historically, it has been known to many CNU students, alumni, and even professors that journalism has been a top-tier request for a potential major and minor which CNU has not offered. At one point in CNU’s historical past, journalism was once a major popular degree to obtain before being removed from the catalog. Nearly a decade later, journalism is being held as not just a want, but a growing need in the current state of the world.

A notable professor in the English department, Dr. Cynthia Davis, sat down with the Captain’s Log to discuss the long-awaited journey to this point.

She said, “It was a hope to get the minor. We did have a minor 10 years ago. It was discontinued. Over the years, there have been questions about it like ‘why don’t you have it?’. At a certain point, we knew this was a growing student priority.”

Taking on the reins, a subcommittee was devised that featured professors with various levels of experience in journalism. Dr. Mary Wright, the director of the English department, called upon Dr. Deanna Stover, Dr. Joanna Eleftheriou, and Dr. Nicole Emmelhainz to assist Prof. Davis in this task.

Reflecting back on the process, Davis said, “We started looking at what other journalism schools were doing. I spent over an hour talking to Michelle LaRoche, a chair of The School of Communications and Mass journalism in South Carolina. We searched and explored a lot of the various websites from other departments, trying to get a feel of what the best schools offered.”

After much research, development, and discussion, a slew of classes were created, but they were ultimately weeded down to only a handful. This, in part, was due to the overall vision and goals of the Journalism minor.

Davis said,“The biggest goal right now is to get students into the seats. We have to pull all the stops to get them excited and put butts in seats. It’s the key to maintaining the minor!”

Given the fact that the upcoming fall semester marks the first time that the Journalism minor will be available in over a decade, the required courses and electives had to be just as invigorating and enticing for CNU students to take a chance on them. Currently, the required courses are Intro to Journalism and The Ethics of Journalism.

Davis also added, “We have Community-Based, Arts and Entertainment, Science, and Sports journalism! There is a potential for another class to be coming! We will add a few other ones down the road as the minor progresses.”

Looking forward to the future that Journalism holds, Davis added a few inspiring words, “There is a need for young hungry new journalists who are committed to stories that need to be told. I am so excited to be a part of it all! I hope students will learn and understand how journalism influences democracy and the power that it holds.”