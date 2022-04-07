The Annual Tradition of Freshman Desserts is Back

President Trible celebrates his last Freshman Desserts event

~Savannah Dunn, A&E Editor~

The upperclassmen know what Freshman Desserts are all about, but as for the sophomores and freshman, the event has been a mystery. This tradition, favored by President Paul Trible, is where freshmen are given the opportunity to put on their best clothes and enjoy the company of department heads and other higher ups in the administration at Trible’s house by the water. The event is a great way for students to expand their connection with the University and the different resources available to them. It’s also a great opportunity for students to meet faculty members and learn more about the departments. The classes of 2024 and 2025 unfortunately had to miss out on Freshman Desserts at the beginning of their first semesters due to COVID restrictions.

However, with the mask mandate lifted in early March, the event is back in full swing. Over the past few weeks, the President has hosted multiple nights of not just Freshman Desserts, but Sophomore Desserts as well. The freshmen now have an opportunity to meet the heads of the departments and build relationships with faculty, and the sophomores get to celebrate their halfway point of their undergraduate careers.

Although the Sophomore Desserts were held last week, Freshman Desserts were on Monday, Apr. 4. Check in for the event opened at 5:20 in the courtyard between York River Hall and the David Student Union. From there, students hopped on the provided shuttle buses and headed down the road to the president’s house. Trible’s house sits at the end of Shoe Lane, right on the James River. The shuttles, carrying dozens of students, arrived at the looped driveway and dropped off students who were then greeted with a handshake by President Trible at the door. Once inside, Rosemary Trible was standing in the entryway, right past the dining room, where she shook hands with and hugged every student that walked in. After meeting the Tribles, students were ushered into the living room to sign the guest book and then head outside for the opening speech. The back doors open up to a beautiful view of the James River, and the backyard glowed in the light of the setting sun. The Trible’s family dog, Zoey, was patiently waiting in the backyard for all the guests to arrive.

Staff and faculty mingled with students as they arrived in the yard, and everyone enjoyed the company of one another. After a few minutes, the last of the students had arrived and the President began speaking. President Trible first thanked everyone for coming out, and then let the faculty and staff introduce themselves. One by one, each member of the staff announced their name and their position. The President then spoke a little more, taking in these few moments left at his last Freshman Desserts. Rosemary spoke too, thanking everyone for being present and for celebrating this final moment that she and the president got to share with their last freshman class. The President and Rosemary stated that although they are ready to retire, they will miss this place dearly. The Freshman Desserts event was a great way to commemorate the end of a year of many milestones for the freshman class.