CNU Hosts Admitted Freshman Day

The university welcomes admitted freshmen and their family members

~Evelyn Davidson, News Editor~

Last Saturday, Apr. 2, nearly 400 admitted freshmen came to CNU’s campus for Admitted Freshman Day. Admitted Freshman Day is an opportunity for freshmen who are attending CNU in the fall 2022 semester to learn about the different aspects of the university and explore campus. It is also a chance for the students’ families to learn more about the university and what they should expect for their child’s upcoming college experience.

For the freshmen class of 2026 and their families, the day started with campus tours so that students could familiarize themselves with the layout of campus. Multiple tours were conducted at the same time, all over campus. Next, they attended the Student Services Showcase, followed by a warm welcome from President Paul Trible in the Diamonstein Concert Hall, CNU’s world class performing arts center. Students then got to talk with their Student Directors of Orientation about course scheduling and the summer setting sail program. Meanwhile, the parents heard from Provost, Dr. David Doughty, and Dr. Kevin Hughes, Vice president for Student Affairs and a student panel. After students got to see what clubs and organizations CNU has to offer, they participated in a workshop aimed to introduce fellow captains to each other. Following these events, both the students and their families enjoyed a barbecue lunch on the Great Lawn. They ended their visit with an academic open house and a tour of the residence halls.

Senior, Student Ambassador, Duncan Owen said, “This past Saturday, I shared why I chose CNU and why I love this school with hundreds of admitted students within the incoming class of 2026 and their families. As a Student Ambassador for the Office of Admission, I answered questions about our campus and the decision-making process throughout the day, helped with informational activities geared toward admitted students and gave campus and residence halls. Being a senior graduating in a few weeks, I found this experience a full-circle moment, as the last time I attended this event was when I was a senior in high school four years ago. This is one of my favorite admission events, as there is an exciting energy in the air as students flock to our campus, hoping to solidify their decision. I was also thrilled to connect with students and their families to whom I gave a tour months ago throughout the recruiting process.”

Another Admitted Freshman Day will take place on Saturday, Apr. 9

Register here:https://cnu.edu/admission/freshman/toursandevents/admitted/