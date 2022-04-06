Objective: Survival

Tips on handling the end of the spring semester

~Felix Phommachanh, Head Director of CNUTV~

It is this time of year again. The end of the spring semester and the end of the 2021-2022 school year. For those who started this year as a freshman, congratulations on getting here. It must have been a tough road, with the pandemic being a lasting experience during your school life. But now, you have reached the end of your freshman year, seeing things roughly back to normal on campus. Now, seeing that it is the last month of the normal school year, probably everyone is in the mode of either laziness or stress. It is the time of year where everything is stacked to the wall with projects, tests, finals, papers, etc. From someone who has been here for four years, dealing with all sorts of exhaustion of the normal school year and the stress during the pandemic, here are three tips I learned to keep my sanity in check and prepare for the end.

Write down Important Dates: This is probably one tip you probably heard when coming to university. Write down important dates for assignments, tests, study groups, anything that would help you keep track of things. This is especially important during the last month as classes start to give out final things like final papers, tests, assignments, etc. It is good to keep on track, using digital means like google calendar or any reminder app, or physical planner, or even use sticky notes. Make a Study Group/Go to Office Hours: Another important one is if you are struggling with classes is to either go to Office Hours or make a Study Group. Office Hours are a good place to get help from your professors, or at least email them questions in case you don’t understand certain concepts. It is good to get help from them as they all want you to succeed, they want to help you understand the concepts they are teaching. And if you can’t make office hours, then create a study group with people in your class. This would help everyone in the class in succeeding in the class. This helps everyone get to know each other and help exchange notes and help each other learn. The greatest way to understand something you learn in class is to teach someone about it, because you are actively using it and reinforcing that concept. Making a Study Group helped me in passing the majority of my math classes and do believe that it could help you. Even studying with someone else in the class is still a great way to learn. Stay Healthy!: A healthy brain and body would help you in getting through this month. I know eating some junk food and sitting at the desk will get you through the allnighters; however, your brain needs time to process the information and get into your long term memory! Those special terms you studied all night won’t stay in your short term memory during the exam. Make sure to eat healthy, exercise well, and get enough sleep for your exam. Take a Rest Day: This tip is a good one, but one that needs to be well balanced to make right. With all the assignments, tests, projects, papers piling up across your desks, you should take a moment in your schedule to walk away from it, take a break, and rest. You can’t consistently study for hours on end, you need to take time and walk away from the pile and take a walk of fresh air. Take time to enjoy your hobbies/relax. Have fun during your hours of studying or editing or whatnot. You need to have time allocated to relax to allow your brain to process the information you have studied. This also helps if you are banging your head against the wall trying to solve this one problem and you are struggling with it. Walk away and come back to it at another time. Don’t break too much because you still have work, but allocate time for yourself.

I do hope these tips help you survive the final month of the 2021-2022 school year. Good luck everyone.