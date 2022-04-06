Books, Books, and More Books!

Kappa Delta Rho held a successful book collection for Riverside Elementary School

~Savannah Dunn, A&E Editor~

The brothers of Kappa Delta Rho (KDR) worked effortlessly throughout the entire month of March to collect books for the local Riverside Elementary School. The Kappa Delta Rho-Beta Gamma chapter has always had a close relationship with Riverside Elementary School, so they are very quick to help the school out in any way they can. “While we have been working with Riverside Elementary School for over 2 years, this was our first-ever fundraiser for them,” said senior, Alex Tran.

This fundraiser was a big deal, and because of its success, the elementary students now have almost 1,000 new books to read. With the combined help of the Christopher Newport University community and the Newport News community, KDR was able to collect 900 books to give to Riverside. “When we first planned this event we were expecting to get 500 books but we easily passed that number,” Tran said.

Tran states, “Our chapter is excited to use this same concept to host future drives next semester.” KDR is ready to continue working with Riverside Elementary School and can’t wait for their next great fundraising success. The chapter would like to extend their appreciation for all those who donated books and helped make this happen.