A Case for Listening to Metal

Why it’s a good genre

~Jarrett Connolly, Staff Writer~

We all listen to music here on campus. We listen to it on our way to class, while studying, while exercising, in our cars, and pretty much everywhere we can. Our generation has more access to music than any other. We can enjoy it live, digitally, and physically. But what are you listening to right now? I listen to heavy metal music.

Isn’t it funny that the first time “heavy metal” was used to describe the genre, it was used by a music journalist to disparage the godfathers of metal, Black Sabbath? The music journalist described the band’s music as sounding like “heavy metals crashing together”. Now the term is used to describe a genre with a rich and diverse 50 year history.

There’s a lot of good metal out there, new and old. I’d say the newest album I’m most obsessed with is Ice Nine Kills’ horror inspired novel “The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood”. It’s a well written and exciting album. You also have the haunting and beautiful album “Mother” by female fronted band In This Moment which came out in 2020. There’s a lot of good bands out there such as the deathcore powerhouses Whitechapel, the chaotic Korn, the pulse pounding Amon Amarth, and the theatrical German band Rammstein to name a few. The Richmond based metal legends Lamb of God just came out with a new song that you can check out. You have the classics too of course; one can never go wrong with the awesome brutality of Slayer and Cannibal Corpse. My personal favorite has to be Slipknot. Their music is a nonstop adrenaline ride and it’s impossible to not be entranced by it.

Some find metal to be just too angry of a genre, but that’s part of the appeal, as strange as that may seem. We all get angry; these are angry and confusing times we live in, and it can be hard to handle. Angry music has been scientifically proven to be a catharsis for angry people, and metal consistently has been ranked the most cathartic. Another great feature of heavy metal is that there is such a wide variety of it. Some of the subgenres include but are not limited to: thrash metal, black metal, nu metal, death metal, and symphonic metal. The diversity of sound in the genre makes it so appealing to all listeners.

Ultimately, I think heavy metal is an extremely awesome genre, and it would be great if more people gave this innovative and insane style of music a chance.