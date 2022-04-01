Were This Year’s Oscars A “Hit”?

By Jarrett Connolly

History was indeed made on March 27th with the 94th Academy Awards. With amazing winners, celebrations of iconic films, and one unforgettable moment. Out of The Captain Log’s predictions for winners made last month, 12 (52%) were correct.

CODA won Best Picture, defeating the 9 other nominees. The film, about a hearing daughter in an all deaf family pursuing a music career, was praised for its human portrayal of the deaf community with a deaf cast playing deaf characters. The film also earned Oscars for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur, who became the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar. Ariana DeBose become the first queer woman of color to win Best Supporting Actress for her role in West Side Story. Will Smith and Jessica Chastain took home the Best Actor and Actress award for their transformative roles in King Richard and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, respectively. Encanto expectedly took Best Animated Feature and “No Time To Die” won the heavily competitive Best Original Song competition, making Billie Eilish the youngest singer to win the prestigious award. Jane Campion became the 3rd woman in history to win Best Director. Kenneth Brangh won his first Oscar in his extensive career for Original Screenplay. Questlove’s documentary on the Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969 won Best Documentary.

But we need to discuss the undoubtable highlight of the show. It started with a Chris Rock joke before he presented Best Documentary Feature. Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss, caused by auto-immune disease alopecia, by telling her he looked forward to “seeing her in GI Jane 2”. Will Smith came onto the stage, slapped Rock, and shouted “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth!” at the comedian. At time of writing, Rock has elected to not press charges against Smith. But the incident has sparked a massive social media debate on whether Smith was right to strike Rock or if he overreacted to the joke. The Academy has launched a formal review of the incident and if Smith should have his award revoked or membership stripped. Regardless of perspective, it would be odd for the Academy to strip Smith of his Award when noted predators and abusers like Harvey Weinstein, Victor Fleming, and Roman Polanski can keep their awards.

The show itself was met with other controversies as well, such as jokes by comedian Amy Schumer which many viewers labeled as “insulting” and the Academy’s invitation snubbing of West Side Story star Rachel Zegler. One of the biggest was the Academy’s egregious decision to eliminate 12 of the categories, including the short film awards and most of the production related awards, from the live broadcast. Many in the film industry, including Steven Spielberg and Guilermo del Toro, condemned the decision as insulting to those who work tirelessly to make these acclaimed films. It’s a great shame that the Academy chose to not hold those artisans who design the costumes, edit the films, and create the scores to the same value as actors and directors. Hopefully the backlash will encourage the Academy to reverse this decision next year

Regardless of all controversies, the winners deserved their awards. While the popular opinion of the Academy is low, lovers of film have been blessed with lots of great movies in the past year and plenty more to come.