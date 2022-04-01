Tiny Tina’s Wonderland Review

By Felix Phommachanh

Ready to roll initiative? After Gearbox Software released Borderlands 3 in 2019, they slowly and patiently started to make a spin off game within the franchise, called Tiny Tina’s Wonderland. They released it on March 25, 2022. Some context, the Borderlands series is a first-person looter shooter rpg where you usually play as a Vault Hunter, a person who hunts vaults which hold an indescribable amount of treasure, secrets, and monsters. In Borderlands 2, one of the DLC (Downloadable Content) was called Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon’s Keep. That DLC is basically if you mashed together Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) and Borderlands with a dash of Burning Man. It was honestly a great DLC that Gearbox made it its own separate game for people to play.

Wonderlands is an expansion of the groundworks of Assault on Dragon’s Keep, fully going into the D&D and fantasy tropes and dialing it up to 20. First, the game does run on the Borderlands 3 engine, which to me personally, sucks as the UI in Borderlands 3 is hard to navigate and has too many things going on. However, the plus side of having it on Borderlands 3 engine, is the expanded loot table/gun customization for each weapon. Borderlands is known for its outlandish and diverse array of gun/weapons parts that make each weapon drop unique. You may find a gun that reloads by throwing it at your enemies, exploding on impact or find a gun that when aimed down sight creates a shield or find a rocket launcher that shoots anchors! The endless possibilities and combinations to find are extraordinary!

The story of Wonderlands is by far better than Borderlands 3. Borderlands 3 had a not so decent story and villains to boot. Wonderlands’ story is high above that, but not as high as Borderlands 2’s story. The story/tone of the series is comedy and absurdity that is beyond insanity. From quests that require you to help a farm girl to get several dirty goblin loincloths to attach a female goblin, getting polka dot dye to make it pretty, and kill some skeleton bards to take their tongues to give the female goblin a musical degree to try and impress some other NPC lady to only then fall in love with that said female polka dotted poet goblin! Or wage war against the smurfs. Or walk through a tunnel where a bunch of ghost pirates sing you their life story in the musical styling of Nathan Evans’ Wellerman! Yeah, it is full of absurdity and it is freaking great!

The class system is different compared to the series as normally, you pick a preset class of four characters that have a name and backstory like, Zer0, the Assassin, or Lilith the Siren; however in Wonderlands, you create your character, similar to D&D, and pick your class, from the Wizard-like Spellshot to the Dragon Paladin Clawbringer. There are six classes, each having two super-ese abilities to pick and choose. And, at a certain point in the story, you can multiclass into another class that wasn’t the one you picked at the beginning. When I first started, I picked the Spellshot class and multiclass into the Spore Warden, giving me a Mushroom Pet that poison enemies and helps heal me when I am down.

Overall, Wonderlands is an enjoyable game with a lot of content and references that will keep you guessing, laughing, and fighting. This is definitely a good purchase and fun game. Go buy it. That is an order from the Bunker Boss Tiny Tina. Do it.DoitDoitDoitDoit.