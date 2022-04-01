Students Get Messy Smashing Fruit

CAB and CNU Sustainability host a real-life version of fruit ninja

By Evelyn Davidson

The Campus Activities Board (CAB) partnered with the CNU Sustainability club to host a “Fruit Ninja” event on the James River Courts on Friday Mar. 25. At this event, students had the opportunity to get a little messy and smash fruits with a sledgehammer, just like a real-life version of the Fruit Ninja video game. This event served as a great way for students to either relieve stress or just have fun. Boxes and boxes of fruit were set up at a table on the James River basketball court and students could pick from a variety of fruits including mangos, pineapples, and cantaloupes. At a separate table, CAB also provided free smoothies from Smoothie Stop, a local smoothie place that specializes in low sugar and low calorie drinks. At the CNU Sustainability table, students could learn about sustainability and how to better care for the environment as a college student living on campus. Members of the club had flyers showing the types of waste that a student can or cannot recycle at CNU. In addition, they discussed possibly having on-campus composting options in the near future, something that would be a big step towards sustainability for the university. All in all, CAB and the CNU Sustainability club’s Fruit Ninja event was a success and a fun way for students to kick off the weekend.