CNU Tonight’s Stars Burn Bright

By Jarrett Connolly

For several years now, CNU Tonight has been the premiere sketch comedy troupe on campus. The club’s final show of the semester on March 26th in an almost packed Gaines was one of the most entertaining shows of the semester and a hilarious ride from start to finish.

Boasting an impressive 25 person cast, the group put on sixteen rip tickling sketches back to back. These sketches were all written by the cast and absolutely enthralled the audience. Choruses of laughter followed almost every joke. Sketches ranged from joking about how students become easily lost in Forbes to Scooby Doo parodies to pollen season. Some sketches were well edited videos that were filmed on campus. These sketches were totally in tune with both the humor of today and how CNU Students think.

The final sketch of the night was written and performed by the seniors in the cast. It was a hilarious depiction of a CNU reunion in the future by the class of 2022 while also celebrating the seniors who’ve contributed so much hilarity to the group for four years. You can tell from watching that this is a cohesive unit that creates these sidesplitting sketches and chemistry on stage. The final sketch was met with a standing ovation from a very satisfied audience.

The club’s ability to have lasted as long as it has even during the rough times of COVID is admirable. When in person shows were not possible, CNU Tonight uploaded video sketches onto their YouTube channel using animation and voice acting. They’ve been so resilient in the name of comedy. They really love to entertain and make people laugh.

Even with several senior members of the cast graduating, there is still so much to come from CNU Tonight. Senior, Ian Kelley, expressed optimism for the future of the group, “These new people joining are excited and creative.” Freshman, Andrew Emmerson, who will take over as vice president of the group next semester, also expressed optimism at CNU Tonight’s future. Emmerson also teased that future sketches were going to be just as well written and exciting as previous ones.

You can support CNU Tonight by following them on their Instagram page and subscribing to their YouTube channel, both are @ theCNUtonight and of course by attending their future shows and supporting these hilarious comedians. Their shows are free and absolutely worth attending.