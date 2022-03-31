Interview with Dr. Lipatova

Asking about the impact of the CNU Community standing with Ukraine

~Felix Phommachahn, Head of CNUTV and Jarrett Connolly, Staff Writer~

How did the Flag Raising Ceremony come about? Was this something that you asked to participate in or were you invited to participate in?

“It was completely President Trible’s idea. He approached me on Thursday or someone from his office called me asking if I was willing to meet with him, at which point I had an idea because Dean Niccole R. Guajardo, the day before, told me that President Trible was considering having the Ukrainian Flag raised on campus and might be contacting me so she was giving me a heads-up. So I wasn’t thrown off when the president’s office called me the next day. I then met with him personally for about half an hour. He expressed his concerns and asked me about my family in Ukraine and my feelings about it and mentioned his support of Ukraine and generally democracy and wanted to raise the flag on campus and asked if I would be willing to be part of the ceremony and say a couple of words.”

How do you feel about the CNU Community coming together for the Flag Raising Ceremony?

“Primarily, of course touched. I definitely didn’t expect, not for the wrong reasons, I just didn’t know what to expect. It is not anything anyone has experienced before. I was nervous initially, a little bit, about being a part of the ceremony and giving the little speech, but seeing so many people, it made me both more nervous and incredibly touched. It was hard to hold back tears.”

“Even the next day, walking across campus to the DSU, I just stopped and took a picture. Seeing it there, everyday. It is kind of ironic because the flag is there until the conflict is over, so part of me hopes one day to not see it there… Although, you know it is very touching and powerful to see it there.”

How did you feel about the Ukraine Teach-In? Did it help the CNU community understand the situation more?

“Absolutely. I think it was an educational component. If you think about it, why this conflict, why it is raising such a world-wide reaction? What is the importance of this country being under attack? There are many other countries under attack at various times, but because of how it is affecting the world, the balance of power between large superpowers, the idea of nuclear weapons behind and what it means for the future. Dr. Nathan Busch during his session at the teach-in, said prior to this, superpowers that have nuclear weapons are starting to consider reducing that. It is not needed in the world we are living in anymore, why do people need thousands of these weapons in their countries and starting to talk about reducing them across the world and now he believes that after something like this in the current conflict, where nuclear weapons are used to kind of like “don’t stand in my way or I am going to use the nuclear weapon”, that’s going to be used as an example of what others might do and powers are not going to reduce now. They might increase instead, which is really sad what it means for the world. Instead of moving our society towards global peace, we seem to be moving back towards the nuclear age. Now hopefully it is not coming back, but it is not decreasing as one would hope so. Dr. Margarita Marinova gave an amazing session. She presented an Ukrainian poet author. She gave her present a poem that had me burst into tears, but also representing Ukrainian culture and how beautiful it is. I think people appreciated and learned more about Ukraine, about the conflict, about what it means for the world, about the anti-war movement.”

What do you hope people will remember about this time in history?

“No matter what happens, in terms of whether if Russia gets its way or what happens to Ukraine, I know that Ukraine as an independent nation will not cease because of people’s memories. From the teach-ins, the flag raising, the stands, the support, people will remember that country in eastern Europe as all these cultural components. These days, it is not acceptable for these things to happen. It is not acceptable for a superpower to storm in, invade, and make its own government. Ukrainian people, all they want is an independent government that is run the way they want it to run, not authoritarian. And so you can’t easily enforce that onto a nation. Again, I like to think we are moving forward, maybe that is what I like. Maybe that would deter nations from doing that in the future. That there is going to be a response and the economic sanctions that are currently imposed on to the Russia country are nothing to sneeze about. The people are suffering. They are going to go into a recession because of this. This can be viewed as an example of what can happen if this happens again. The response, the support, the sanctions, hopefully deter something like this again.”

“For the teach-in, I counted the total number of countries that have had an anti-war movement to support Ukraine. I counted 110 cities worldwide, some of these cities are multiple cities in the same country, but in 50 other countries. Mexico, Argentina, Latin America, Southern African countries, a lot in Europe, all over the world. The wide support across the world is definitely meaningful.”

If you are comfortable with sharing, how has the Ukraine Invasion affected you?

“I have extended family in Kharkiv, Ukraine, which is the eastern city. How has it affected my family? My uncle, two cousins, great uncle and great aunt all live there… They couldn’t move because my great uncle had a heart attack two months before the conflict and can’t live… He is still recovering and his children aren’t going to leave him there… But it is tough, they said. My uncle, last week, they said the water has been shut off, electricity is still on, and there hasn’t been any heat for the past couple of weeks. But just hearing it, and just sometimes, sit there, half the day will be quiet and you just start hearing missiles in the horizon, and hear something that is so close that you wonder if my building is going to be next. It is insane to think that is happening somewhere and not knowing when it is going to stop. Getting food and water has been difficult. There is a humanitarian aid station in Kharkiv, but my uncle said it is so far away and there is no transportation going on, so you have to walk everywhere and to get there it would take him 2 hours to get there. He doesn’t venture out too far from his home because he could get shot along the way. Generally just staying put. The large stores are still open, but running out of simple things like food and water, which is scary.”

“From my part, I am not physically affected, but the idea that my heritage and the city I am from is half destroyed. In my teach-in, I presented some historical monuments that have been destroyed, and if you think about what historical monuments are, they represent the nation’s heritage, culture, and memory. What is culture? Culture is our memory. What do we remember about culture? And seeing it destroyed, how could you rebuild that? How could you rebuild that memory? Even though the casualties might not seem like alot, compared the casualties to COVID, the casualties are not counted in death, but casualties of significance and culture and nation and all of it. If a person can’t live in their home is it really life? Millions of people were displaced from their country and they hope there is something to come back to, both from a government and historical perspective.”

What can CNU students do to help the people of Ukraine?

“So far, the community has been great. So many people are coming to the flag raising and expressing their concerns and support. I had a lot of my lab students and students from my classes mention their support. Honestly, that is super. Seeing students come to the teach-in, be curious, want to learn more, it is incredible. Two weeks, I ran the drive to get some donations of emergency humanitarian aid that is being sent to Ukraine and bordering countries. We collected about two boxes worth from the Center of Community Engagement, and some monetary donations from CNU… This coming Friday, at 4 PM, Lisa Powell in Athletics is going to be leading a Yoga for Ukraine Class. It is not about the yoga per say, but the idea to drive people together. It is a free class with donations. Where we will collect any donations for the Tidewater Ukrainian School in Virginia Beach. They’ve been doing an amazing amount of fundraising and work. They have some volunteers in various cities in Ukraine and Poland, and are shipping lots of aid. Last week, they sent about 5000 lbs of stuff, costing about $3000 to pay for the shipment. They collect both aid and money to cover the shipping costs and send money directly to volunteers. It is difficult when dealing with a large number of people and organization is important and making sure it gets to the right people and right place. We are still continuing the drives and not to forget. That is the most important. Not just from students and faculty, but it is difficult to move on. It is still happening… People need to be aware and continue to donate… Donate if possible, but be aware of the event. It is one of the important things for people to do. Learning about and staying informed about the situation.”

“I hope a final agreement is reached, hopefully in favor of Ukraine.”