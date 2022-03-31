CNU Senior Organizes First Relay for Life Event Since 2019

Donations Still ongoing at Relay ForLife.org/CNUva

~Grace Griles, Business Manager~

This past Saturday from 7:00pm to 6:00am CNU students participated in a Relay for Life event for the first time since 2019. The event was held in the Freeman Field house where different people walked the track all night. Allison Schurr, an active senior at CNU and Social Work major who helped start the Helping Victims of Violence campaign organized the entire Relay for life event.

“This event has always been a major part of my life, after my grandfather passed away in 2008 from Lymphoma. Being able to hold this event on campus and in person this year was so inspiring. I didn’t know how the CNU community would react as we haven’t had an in person event since 2019, but they were more supportive than I could have imagined. We’re so appreciative of everyone’s support!” Schurr told me.

A total of 30 teams signed up to participate in the event. A majority of the teams were Greek life affiliated. However, the team that raised the most money was not technically Greek affiliated and did not have a booth at the event. The team was called “Ashley Strong” and raised a total of $6,772. This team is in honor of a CNU student named Ashley Balog who is fighting her second round of cancer. The team with a booth that raised the most money was Sigma Phi Epsilon, which raised $6,100. At this booth many Sigma Phi Epsilon brothers shaved their heads in honor of cancer, and even a sister of Alpha Delta Pi chopped off several inches of her hair impromptu to donate to Wigs 4 Kids. Many CNU students and a few members of the Newport News community participated, making the total of 575 people who participated at the event.

“The busiest hours were the first half of the night from 7:00pm-12:00am, but we had so many teams and participants there throughout the night. We wanted to keep everyone engaged while remembering the reason we while remembering the reason we are fighting back,” Schurr said. The goal of the event was to raise $50,00 to donate to the American Cancer Society. “The event raised $38,311.84, with more donations still being entered! People can donate on the website RelayForLife.org/CNUva until May 1st, but the American Cancer Society will always appreciate donations at any time of the year!” Shurr said.