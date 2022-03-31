CNU Celebrates Its 8th Annual CNU Day

Another successful day of fundraising for the books!

~Evelyn Davidson, News Editor~

On Wednesday, Mar. 16, the CNU community celebrated its 8th annual CNU Day. CNU Day is a celebration of the university meant to raise money for various purposes, including sports, the honors program, the educational departments, and scholarships, to name just a few areas of support. Last year, for the first time ever, was a $1million CNU Day.

In a video promoting CNU Day 2022, President Trible said, “26 years ago we set out to build another great university for America. Working together we’ve come a long, long way and I’m very grateful for all that we’ve accomplished together. Most of all, I will always treasure the opportunity that I was given to serve extraordinary students who have brought this campus alive with their energy, enthusiasm, and intellect. We want our students to choose to live lives of meaning and consequence and purpose. That’s what we call lives of significance and that’s what makes Christopher Newport precious. Now as Rosemary and I prepare to retire, it’s your turn. We are counting on each of you to carry us forward, to lead, to serve, and yes, to give. This university needs the support of its alumni, friends, and family now more than ever. Remember, together everything is possible.”

This year, CNU received donations from every state in the country except Oregon. The Area of support that received the largest amount of total donations was women’s soccer at $30,885 with 133 different donors. Following behind women’s soccer was “Area of Greatest Need” at $23,404 with 226 donors, men’s soccer at $18,097 with 102 donors, and football at $17,083 with 185 donors.

The smallest donation was made by one donor who donated $3 to Women’s and Gender Studies. The next smallest donations were made to the Center for Career and Academic Planning at $5, the Freeman Center at $10, and the T. Edward Weiss Endowed Merit Scholarship in Organismal and Environmental Biology at $20.