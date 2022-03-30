What An On-Campus Job Can Be Like

Interviews with a couple of CNU students about their experiences

~Grace Griles, Business Manager~

Christopher Newport University prides themselves on the amount of opportunities students have to be involved on campus. One of the practical ways an individual can get involved on campus is through having a job on campus. From front desk positions to barista positions everyone either works on campus or at least knows someone who works on campus. However, having the majority of campus run by young busy college students must be interesting. Colleen Manover has had several campus jobs including an orientation leader, Telemarketer at the Office of Advancement, Summer Resident Assistant and is currently a Front Desk Assistant. Even though Manover has worked several different jobs she talked about them all in a collective manner. When she was asked if the campus jobs have ever caused her extra stress she simply replied, “Yes, but I would say it currently does not outweigh the money.” I asked Manover if the different jobs contained different types of stresses and said, “I would say yes, being on the Residence Life staff is less stressful than the other jobs. The residence life community is more welcoming. Other jobs are less welcoming when it comes to client personnel as well as the staff community.” Next I asked Manover if she felt that having a campus job prepared her for the workforce outside of CNU. “I would say yes, but only how to deal with certain kinds of bosses as well as how to keep pushing certain hours and constantly driving when you have a mass amount of shifts and working more hours than you are supposed to,” Manover answered.

The second individual I interviewed was Chip Herrera, a freshman who just started at Einstein’s in early November. This impromptu interview was done while Herrera was behind the barista bar. A part of me wonders if that influenced his answers. However, from what I could tell from his demeanor, his eagerness to answer the questions was not influenced by his other coworkers who stood back and refused to say anything to me. I asked Herrera if he felt that this campus job has caused him extra stress. “Not really. I mean it’s the stress that I expected and the hours are pretty flexible. I have been able to balance my classes and extracurriculars on top of it. So I would say no,” Hererra answered. I also asked Herrera if he felt that an on campus job was better than an off campus one. “Oh yea, because here they’re like oh yeah you’re a student, and they are going to be a little bit more lenient if you are struggling with school and all that they’ll take that into account. An off campus job, I don’t know about that. I feel like they would be like I know you’re a college student, but here you are an employee first,” Herrera said.

I then asked Herrera if he felt that this job has prepared him for the workforce. He was quick to express that he did feel that way. “I never worked a job period, and I started working here. I learned how to balance social life, school life, and work life. If I ever wanted to become a barista at Starbucks or something, I have learned how to be one,” Herrera said. Finally, I asked Herrera if interacting with his bosses and or leaders has given him an insight on CNU. He was rather confused about this question, so I asked the other baristas, and they refused to answer.