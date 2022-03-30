Luter’s Fourth Floor

Why’s there a secret hallway?

~Savannah Dunn, A&E Editor~

On a small campus like ours, it is sometimes difficult to find things to do when you’re bored – especially on a Tuesday night when there usually isn’t anything going on. A couple of weeks ago, my suitemate and I decided to go for a walk, and for whatever reason thought it would be a fun idea to walk around the academic buildings late at night. We started with McMurran, which didn’t have anything too interesting going on, and then made our way over to Forbes. We had never been to the third floor of Forbes, so we went up there to do some “ghost hunting.” Other than the lights flickering and then getting startled by a custodian leaving for the night, we didn’t really find anything interesting.

However, after posting about our ghost hunting adventures on YikYak, someone responded with directions to a secret hallway on the fourth floor of Luter. I didn’t even know Luter had a fourth floor, so immediately we went to check it out. The directions said, “3rd floor – go to the rotunda, and take the stairs to the 4th floor, go in the door marked exit.” Yes I know, it probably wasn’t the best idea to take directions from a stranger on an anonymous app, but we were bored and very invested at that point. So, we followed the directions and took the stairs to the fourth floor (which honestly, the whole time we were up there it seemed like an off limits area which made it even creepier). It took us a couple of minutes to understand the directions from YikYak because there were multiple doors with signs marking exit, but once you find the correct door, you know… I will not go into detail of what is back there for the sake of the people that want to check this campus “gem” out on their own, but if you follow the directions from YikYak which I quoted earlier, you are sure to find what you are looking for. If you do decide to check it out then I wish you happy hunting and godspeed.