Hidden Figures Lecture Recap

The author of the book Hidden Figures talked at CNU

~Joshua Grimes, Editor-in-Chief~

The campus community and beyond came together in the Diamonstein Concert Hall to share in a special book signing presentation. The author that the event was all about was Margot Lee Shetterly, who wrote the Hidden Figures #1 New York Times Bestseller book that sold over 1 million copies worldwide and was adapted into an academy award-winning movie. This signing became the first since Feb 2020 for Shetterly.

Shetterly, who is a Hampton native and currently the Scholar-In-Residence at the University of Virginia with joint appointments in the McIntire School of Commerce and the School of Engineering, was invited by Dr. Laura Puaca, a professor of history in the Department of History and director of CNU’s program in Women’s and Gender Studies, as well as the Hampton Roads Oral History Project. In the presentation, Shetterly talked about how the book came together by telling the facts, story, and history.

The journey toward the Hidden Figures book began in December 2010. The book launch was in 2016. Shetterly’s first book presentation was on March 20, 2014. Since then the book has been made in three editions and in 17 languages. The movie was screened at The White House in December 2016.

After the presentation, the book signing had a long line wrapped around the Diamonstein lobby. Students who attended were able to pick up a free book from the Office of Advancement for Shetterly to sign.

What began as asking Pauca’s the Long Civil Rights Movement class’ interest about coming to the event, ended up being an incredibly successful event that brought the campus community and beyond together.

Those that attended included faculty, students, staff, Community captains and members of the community such as the Hampton Roads Branch of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH). Sponsors of the event include the Bank of America, ASALH, the Peninsula Alumni Chapter; the departments of History; Physics; Computer Science, and Engineering; Communication; Mathematics; English; Fine Art and Art History; Theater and Dance; Sociology; Social Work; Anthropology; and Modern and Classical Languages and Literatures. Other sponsors include the Vice President of Student Affairs office, the Trible Library and our librarian Mary Sellen, Dean Lori Underwood of the College of Arts and Humanities, Dean Nicole Guajardo of the College of Natural and Behavioral Sciences; CNU’s new Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer Vidal Dickerson, Courtney Michelle from the Office of Communication and Public Relations, who designed the beautiful flyer, and Maria Herbert, who is also on CNU’s Board of Visitors.