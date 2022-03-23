The Importance of Superheroes

A talk by a comic book writer

~Jarrett Connolly, Staff Writer~

On March 16th at 8 pm, legendary comic book writer Mark Waid came to CNU to give a speech in Gaines Theater titled “Why Superheroes Matter”. Waid has had an extensive forty year career in comic books, writing for titles such as Daredevil, Fantastic Four, The Flash, Superman, Spider Man, Batman, Irredeemable, Archie, and the acclaimed miniseries Kingdom Come, which won the coveted Eisner Award for Best Limited Series in 1997.

After being introduced by Professor Brian Puaca, who teaches the Comic Books & American Society class here at CNU, Waid spoke on why he believed superheroes matter in our society. Waid specifically focused on Superman, his personal favorite superhero. He spoke about Superman as being an important piece of American pop culture who has lasted over 80 years as a relevant character since his first appearance in Action Comics #1 in 1938. He pointed out that what many people relate to the most about the Superman character is his alter ego, journalist Clark Kent. “We all at one point or another, have a feeling of what it is like to be Clark Kent,” Waid said. His understanding of Superman was impeccable. He pointed out that one of his favorite aspects of Superman was the fact that Superman has the power to conquer the world but chooses instead to pursue “noble goals” and save people.The message that “doing good is its own reward” is the message he hopes people take away from the stories of Superman.

Waid spoke about his own personal life and his battle with depression. In an emotional statement, he said when he saw the 1979 film Superman, starring Christopher Reeve as the Man of Steel, it changed his life for the better. He said that people can find inspiration for their lives in heroes, real or fictional. His main point that he drove home to the audience was that heroes teach us that “the true power is kind, restrained, and compassionate”. Symbols of hope and kindness, and in these times of anger, that is why Waid believes superheroes matter.

After his speech, Waid held a Q&A session where he answered fan’s questions about his body of work, the current state of the comic book industry, advice to future writers, adaptations of comics onto film and television, and his favorite comics. He also held a book signing after the event where he greeted fans and thanked them for their time.