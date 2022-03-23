The 757 Community Mourns the Loss of The Virginian-Pilot Reporter Sierra Jenkins

~Evelyn Davidson, News Editor~

Sierra Jenkins, a reporter for The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press, was killed on Saturday, Mar. 19, when she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting outside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, a restaurant in Norfolk.

According to The Virginian-Pilot, Jenkins, who had just turned 25 years old on Mar. 13, “… grew up in Norfolk and graduated from Granby High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Georgia State University in December 2019 and worked as an intern at Atlanta Magazine and CNN before joining The Pilot in December 2020. After living with her family, she just got her first apartment in Virginia Beach about a month ago.”

Jenkins covered stories relating to peninsula education in her reporting for The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press. Her recent work includes a story on how Virginia educators feel about critical race theory being taught in classrooms and stories on how Virginia schools are handling COVID-19. She had also recently attended the last presidential search committee meeting at CNU.

Reporters and colleagues tweeted their shock and sadness in response to the news of Jenkins’ passing.

Jane Harper, one of Jenkins’ colleagues at The Virginian-Pilot tweeted, “I’ve covered more murders than I can count during my reporting career but today’s will always stand out. Among the victims was my sweet colleague Sierra Jenkins. I was asked to fill in for her today when editors couldn’t reach her. We found later why.”

Alessandria Masi, an associate editor at CNN tweeted, “After Beirut explosion Sierra checked in on me. I said I felt useless and too sad & mad to focus at work. She told me ‘in moments of need good people look out for one another. Community is SO important and you have one here.’ I wish this world was better.”

The Virginian-Pilot tweeted, “Sierra was funny, energetic and full of enthusiasm. We are absolutely heartbroken. Our community is better because of her reporting.”