Meet The Student Government Association’s All Female Executive Board

Celine Rosario, President
“Under my leadership, we will make history by having an all-female executive board as well as a diverse Executive Board! Although this brings about a new change, listening to the diverse perspectives of all Captains will remain at the forefront. As my term next year approaches, I’m thrilled to bring in a new perspective through a collaborative approach. Each student on campus adds something special to our community, and I’m hoping we can represent the overall interests of our Captains in the best way possible. I am enthusiastic about this position and look forward to the positive impact we will have on this campus. Thank you to everyone that voted me into this position. I look forward to serving you as the next Executive President. Go Captains!”
Amari Mitchell, Executive Vice President
“I feel honored and privileged to be a part of an all female executive board. This is a great way to celebrate Women’s History Month and acknowledge the strong impact women can have on society.”
“This upcoming school year I was to increase SGA involvement with students and other organizations, expand on volunteering connections, bridge the gap between student voices and administration, and represent those who feel their voice is never heard. Whether it be minorities, women, or people of the LGBTQ+ community, I want to ensure all perspectives are heard and acknowledged with careful consideration.”
Rachel Hoefner, Vice President of Finance
“I am very excited about the all female SGA eboard. I think we have a great group of women leading our student body this year and I can’t wait to work with them.”
“my biggest goal in this new role is to make SGA’s funding processes (allocation, small grant fund, and conference fund) more straightforward and accessible to the student body, so as to help our students, clubs, and organizations thrive by requesting and utilizing the funds they have available to them”
McKenzie Hurley, Vice President of Marketing
“Next year, it is my top priority to represent SGA in the best way possible through social media and networking platforms, by using exceptional design tools and coordinating with all members of SGA to see what they would like represented on the platforms.”
“The community of CNU and SGA is so important to me and I strive to take my passions into actions by communicating, developing, and connecting with SGA and the student body! In terms of an all female E-Board this is history for SGA!!! I think each and everyone of us are so excited and honored to be apart of this and be able to pave a way for all the powerful women here at CNU.”
Brooke Patten, vice President of Membership Development
“Being on an all female eboard is going to be so fun!… I cannot wait to see what this amazing group of leaders is going to accomplish this coming year.”
“Membership Development is all about the internal organization of the delegation. That means that my committee and I are responsible for creating experiences that bring the delegation together, and to run the application process in the Fall and Spring. I want to improve in both these areas… I also want to increase our outreach to potential new members, and help explain to students on campus what Student Government is like, so that during the application process, more people understand everything this organization is responsible for, and how much of an impact their voices could have. By doing these things, I am hoping to help create an amazing group of delegates who want to share their stories and improve upon this beautiful campus.”