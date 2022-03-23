An Interview with Dr. Scott Pollard

Retiring this semester after 30 years in the English department

~Evelyn Davidson, News Editor~

Dr. Scott Pollard will retire from CNU at the end of the spring 2022 semester after 30 years of serving as a professor in the English department.

The Captain’s Log had the opportunity to interview Pollard about his long and successful career at CNU.

Pollard grew up and was educated in California. After earning his PhD in Comparative Literature from University of California, Irvine, Pollard taught as an adjunct professor at his alma mater, Santa Clara University. Later, he moved to Virginia, and in the fall of 1992 he began his teaching career at CNU.

Serving as chair of the English department from 2000-2006, he witnessed substantial changes and growth for the university.

Speaking on the increase in faculty size for the department, Pollard said, “The year before I got here there were 11, the year I got here there were 13. Now we’re up to 24 and that’s been a significant change. It means that we can do more and teach more kinds of courses in the department.”

“It’s also been important that we’ve professionalized and that the faculty in the department are not only teachers but they’re scholars. They produce scholarship as well as teach. In the old days, the old CNC days, faculty didn’t have to do any kind of scholarship.” He continued, “The connection between an active intellectual, scholarly life, and what we do in the classroom is really important.”

Talking about his own scholarly work, Pollard described how he started his research in food and children’s literature with his wife Dr. Kara Keeling, who is also a professor in CNU’s English department and specializes in children’s literature.

“One night we were sitting at the dinner table just talking and we started talking about food and children’s literature. This was in 1996 and it was like ‘maybe we should try to put together a conference proposal and give a paper to conference.’ And so we did and we got accepted at a conference and we gave the paper… So we tried to make it into an article and get it published. So we did and we thought that was going to be the end of it, we really did. Then somebody contacted us and said would you write another paper for another anthology. So we did on Peter Rabbit”

Pollard said, “If you had told me in 1996 that in 12 years we would have a book out on this topic and that we had published two articles, had led an MLA session, and then published the book, I would’ve said, ‘no that’s just stupid.’ This was just a dinner time conversation between the two of us. And it kept snowballing. Our second book came out in 2020 after we published even more stuff on food and children’s literature because people kept asking, so we did.”

Pollard has also worked with Dr. Margarita Marinova in translating the Russian version of Don Quixote.

“Whether it’s my scholarship or in the classroom, I’ve always kind of pursued the opportunities when they’ve come up,” Pollard said.

In his time at CNU, Pollard taught 26 different courses, from entry to graduate level, and helped in the creation of 14 new courses. He reflected on the substantial shifts within the university’s curriculum that took place in 2004 and 2005 and explained that a large curriculum committee was tasked with creating new and improved courses. Pollard helped develop the 200-level Literary Foundations courses that are now part of the English major core. In addition, He and a fellow colleague, Dr. Roark Mulligan, who at the time ran the composition program, reinvented the English 101/102 courses into the English First and Second-Year Writing seminars (123/223) that students are familiar with today.

Pollard said that they attended a conference by composition specialist, Andrea Lunsford of Stanford University and were inspired to create the 123/223 courses, “Dr. Mulligan and I had gone to this breakfast conference in Norfolk… and went ‘we could do this. We could do what they do at Stanford, and we can do it here.’”

He continued, “We came back and introduced the idea to the department and we had a bunch of meetings about how to construct this course, the 123/223. We put it forward, now 15 or 17 years ago, and it’s been running ever since.”

Although Pollard helped create some of the most integral courses in CNU’s English curriculum, he says that the most important administrative contribution that he made was fighting to keep a professor at CNU during a time when the university was downsizing and cutting departments due to economic decline.

Pollard said, “We lost the education department, I fought to have Marsha Sprague, who was the one remaining person in education, stay on the faculty and fought to have her come into the English department. And she was able to build the teacher prep program that we now have.”

When explaining why he chose this year to retire, Pollard said, “I thought when I came here in ‘92 that thirty years would be a good kind of break point. When I got within a couple of years of this year, I thought, yeah it’s time.”

In his retirement, Pollard said that he wants to travel and attend different music festivals, “I’m very much into avant garde jazz and classical music. There are these really interesting music festivals around the country that I don’t have a chance to go to because of the school year.”

He also said that after Dr. Keeling retires, the two plan to move to Oregon.

When asked what he hopes the CNU community will remember about him, Pollard said, “That I was here. I did my work and I did it as best as I could. That I was here for the students, I was here for my colleagues. That I hope that I was dependable and reliable and trustworthy.”