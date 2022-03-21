Impressions On Elden Ring

Maidenless But Still Having Fun

By Felix Phommachanh ~CNU TV~

From the developers of the Soulsborne genre, FromSoftware released their newest game to the genre called Elden Ring. Partnering with George R.R Martin to create the lore of the game, Elden Ring is both a satisfying game to play and a head splitting game.

For those uninitiated, Soulsborne or Soullike is a term used to describe games where death is part of the gameplay experience. Death in these games allow players to understand bosses’ attacks and patterns, enemy encounters and environment hazards. It is also hard. There is no difficulty slider or ability to change difficulty. The only thing that makes the game easy is how much effort, patience, and stubbornness you have.

Another thing to mention in this article, this is my first true Soul game. I have heard of the series and how difficult these games are and played a bit of a Soullike game called Code Vein; however this is my first actual Souls game and I’ll be honest, I died a lot, yet it was addictive. The core gameplay of attacking, dodging, blocking, all of it felt good and killing enemies was satisfying, especially when facing a boss. I could not tell you how many times I was killed when trying to defeat the first cutscene story boss; however, when I killed that creature, a wave of satisfaction washed over me. I felt accomplished that I wanted to face the next boss and the next one.

The world of Elden Ring looked awe inspiring with its dark fantasy with a sprinkle of gothic design making exploring it great. The key to having fun and getting better at the game is to explore the world and find hidden dungeons and ruins. Majority of these smaller boss fights/encounters usually have a reward to help you in your journey, like getting a new weapon, magic spell, or summon. And killing these smaller bosses help you gain runes to level up a stat for your character, which would help in term to kill the next strong enemy.

Elden Ring, compared to the rest of FromSoftwares’ library of Souls game, is the most approachable game in the series. There is no pestering story quest that you automatically have to do. There is a main story in the game; however, you don’t have to start it right away. You can explore and find these dungeons to get better gear. You can find NPC and do their quest. You can fight mob enemies till you get enough runes to level up and practice your skills. This is a game that rewards you for exploring in the best way possible. Not in experience points, but in taking your time and gathering your equipment, steeling your resolve, and traversing through the golden mist to face down your sworn foe that has been killing you for the past hour. Elden Ring, I would say give the game a try. Even if you are killed a thousand times, you will succeed in defeating your foes.