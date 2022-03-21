Fiddler On The Roof Review

“One of the best musicals I’ve ever seen”

By Shannon Garrett ~Life Style Editor~

At the Diamonstein Theatre, Fiddler on the Roof was performed by the Broadway Tour group on March 14. The musical started at 7:30 pm and ended at 10:25 pm with a 15 minute intermission between acts one and two. There was also a merchandise stand outside of the theater in the lobby of the Diamonstein that sold things such as t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, etc. with the show’s logo on it. And what a show it was! I really enjoyed Fiddler on the Roof because it managed to be lighthearted yet serious when it needed to be. The cast was excellent, especially the dancers who had to learn some intense choreography.

Fiddler on the Roof is about Tevye (played by either Danny Arnold or Jonathan Hashmonay), a Jewish man living in the western part of Imperial Russia at the turn of the 20th century. He has a wife named Golde (played by Maite Uzal) and five daughters. The local matchmaker named Yente (played by Brooke Wetterhahn) comes and suggests a match for the eldest daughter Tzeitel (Kelly Gabrielle Murphy) with the butcher Lazar Wolf (Andrew Hendrick). Tevye says yes to the offer from the butcher, but Tzeitel does not want to marry him. She wants to marry Motel the tailor who is played by Daniel Kushner. Tevye decided to let Motel and Tzeitel get married, and the two are married by the end of Act One. Two of Tevye’s other daughters Hodel (played by Ruthy Froch) and Chava (played by Noa Luz Barenblat) also want to get married, but how will their stories play out? Also, the village where Tevye and his family live have to deal with discrimination and violent attacks from Russian authorities such as the Constable (played by Jason Thomas Sofge), but how does that impact the characters’ lives?

What makes the Fiddler on the Roof such a good musical is the songs themselves; they are all memorable in some way. The songs in the first act are so much fun with “If I Were A Rich Man” and “To Life” being highlights. The dancing done by the cast was wonderful, with a lot of Russian folk dancing because these characters are in Russia. Despite the lightheartedness of the musical, sadness creeps in when confronted with the world outside of the village, like at the end of Act One or the end of the musical. Each member of the cast were amazing singers who brought so much life to their characters. Fiddler on the Roof is also really funny, with much of the laughs coming from the matchmaker Yente and from Tevye. This was an all-around amazing performance, and one that I was privileged to see.

This musical was also a timely one, as this performance and every performance after this was dedicated to the people of Ukraine who lost their lives and their homes, including refugees.