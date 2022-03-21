A Review Of ABC’s New Show

By Savannah Dunn ~A&E Editor~

If you are looking for a new show to watch, but don’t have the time to start one with multiple seasons and 40-minute episodes, then I would recommend ABC’s new “Abbot Elementary.” This is definitely the perfect show for viewers in love with “The Office” and “Parks and Rec” and others like them. With its dry humor and second-hand embarrassment, Abbott Elementary is sure to make you laugh. It takes place at Abbott Elementary School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where second-grade teacher, Janine Teagues (played by Quinta Brunson, creator of the show), faces every challenge the school brings with her good spirit and optimistic outlook. Janine is determined to be the best teacher and role model she possibly can be for her students, but sometimes is too blinded by her own confidence to ask for help. 6th-grade teacher, Jacob Hill(played by Chris Perfetti), started at the school with Janine. They are the only two teachers left of their hiring group of 20. Jacob starts out as the awkward new kid, but soon as a new substitute teacher, Gregory Eddie(played by Tyler James Williams: does the movie, “Let It Shine” ring a bell??), comes in, Jacob immediately starts showing him the ropes, trying to be his mentor of sorts(really Jacob was excited for another male staff member). Gregory originally had applied for the Principal position at Abbott and got it, but ended up getting turned away from the position because current Principal, Ava Coleman(played by Janelle James), said “I go to the same church as the superintendent. Caught him cheatin’ on his wife with the deaconess. I needed a job.” Ava quickly became my favorite character on the show, with her comical and amusing personality, she never fails to make me laugh out loud. She is definitely not qualified to be a school Principal, but it helps knowing how she got the job. There are two more important teachers to look out for, Barbra Howard (played by Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Melissa Schemmenti ( played by Lisa Ann Walter which you may remember as Chessy in the 1998 movie, “The Parent Trap”). Both are veteran teachers who don’t put up with anyone’s BS. Barb is strict and knows how to keep an orderly classroom while Melissa keeps it real and tells it how it is. If you are looking for a good laugh, definitely try out Abbott Elementary. It’s only 9 episodes, each 20 minutes long, and can be seen on Prime Video, VUDU, Hulu, Spectrum TV, Vudu Movie & TV Store, Apple TV, or ABC. It was announced that episode 10 will be on ABC on Tuesday, March 22 at 9 pm, so catch up soon!