Ukraine Needs Help

On March 15, Olga Lipatova, a psychology and neuroscience professor here at CNU, sent an email to campus about how to help Ukraine. This is what that email said:

As you all know the Russian government has been invading Ukraine since February 24, 2022 in a ruthless attempt to take over an entire nation, strip its freedom, its democratic values and its independence. Innocent people are being killed and severely injured. Buildings are being destroyed, with many families losing their homes. This brutality is affecting the entire world! Millions of Ukrainians, with nothing left are seeking refuge in neighboring countries, others are trying to survive locally.

The Tidewater Ukrainian School of Hampton Roads is collecting urgently needed items and shipping them to Poland from where these are distributed to other front-line locations inside and outside of the Ukrainian border. These items, listed below, are needed urgently. Please drop off any donations by 4pm on Friday, March 18, 2022

A drop off box is currently set-up outside of the Center for Community Engagement office by the Trible Plaza entrance to DSU.

You can also purchase items to donate through Amazon to be sent directly to Tidewater Ukrainian School of Hampton Roads by going to the following link:

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2QVQH2JG8I10L?type=wishlist

LIST OF THE PRIORITY NEED ITEMS

HUMANITARIAN AID FOR UKRAINE

MEDICAL SUPPLIES

● Backpacks 10 x 19 x 14 (approximately size)

● Bandage Strips, 1”x3”

● Big Cinch Abdominal Bandage

● Burn Aid – water gel burn dressing 4×16

● Burn Aid – water gel burn dressing 4×4

● Butterfly Strips

● Cervical Collar

● CPR Mask

● Cravat Bandage (CamoVat)

● Dynarex Medicut Sterile Disposable Scalpels #10

● EMT Shears

● Eye Wash, 4oz.

● IV Catheter 18 G

● IV Catheter 20 G

● IV Catheter 22 G

● IV Starter Kits

● Medical Adhesive tape rolls (2 – 3″ inches)

● Multi Trauma Dressings, 12”x30”

● Pain Relievers – Ibuprofen or Acetaminophen, or both

● Pair of Tweezers

● Safety Pins

● Stainless Steel Hemostats

● Sutures needle size 6

● The emergency (Israeli Battle Dressing) Compression Bandages

● Tongue Depressors

● Triple Antibiotic Ointment (full size)

HOSPITAL NEEDS

● Abdominal pad (sometimes “ab pad”), 5” x 9” (2x)

● Acetaminophen / Tylenol

● Adhesive bandages (Band-Aids) in several sizes

● Adhesive tape

● Aluminum splint, 36”

● Ambu bags

● Antibacterial ointment

● Antibiotics: Zosyn and Unasyn iv, vancomycin iv,

● Antiseptic wipes

● Aspirin / Bayer

● Butterfly bandages, 0.5′′ x 2.75′′ (16x)

● Caffeine pills

● Central venous catheter kit

● Chest seals (1 pair)

● Coban roll, standard 2” x 5 yards

● Cravat / triangular bandage, 45” x 45” x 63”

● Diphenhydramine / Benadryl

● Doxycycline and/or Bactrim antibiotics

● Dressing materials, include dry or impregnated gauze,

● Elastic bandage

● Elastic wrap / ACE bandage, standard 4” x 5 yards

● Emergency blanket (2x)

● Fluids: IVF (nss 09%, LR, d5nss)

● Gauze pads, 4” x 4” (6x)

● Gels, foams, hydrocolloids, alginates, hydrogels, and polysaccharide pastes, sutures

● Gloves

● Gloves (2 pairs)

● Hydrocortisone cream (1%),

● Ibuprofen / Advil

● Irrigation syringe, 20cc with an 18 gauge tip

● IV catheters

● Laryngeal Tube

● Loperamide / Imodium

● Miconazole

● Moleskin, 5” x 2” strip

● Mouthpiece for giving CPR

● Nasopharyngeal airway

● Needle & thread stored in isopropyl alcohol (2x needle/thread, 1x small container)

● Pepto-Bismol pills

● Plastic cling wrap, 2” wide roll

● Plastic films

● Portable ventilators

● Pressure dressing

● Rolled gauze, standard 4.5” x 4 yards

● Safety pins (3x, various sizes)

● Saline eye drops

● Silk medical tape roll, 1” wide

● Tourniquet

● Trauma shears

● Tweezers

● White petroleum jelly / Vaseline in small container

● Z-fold gauze, standard 45” x 4 yards

OUTDOOR

● Tourist Tents

● Knee/elbow guards

● Binoculars

● Fishing nets

● Flashlights/Lamps

● First Aid kits

MILITARY NEEDS

● Drones

● GPS

● Military boots

● Satellite phones

● Tactical backpacks

● Tactical Gloves

● Walkie-talkies