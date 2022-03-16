CAB’s Crafty Cacti Event

Putting that green thumb and creativity to good use

~Evelyn Davidson, News Editor~

The Campus Activities Board (CAB) hosted a very successful Crafty Cacti event in the Aux Gym on March 11th. Before the doors even opened, a long line formed down the hallway. So many students attended that some groups had to work on the floor because there were not enough tables. Inside, students could choose from a collection of small potted succulents, some designated as hard to kill and others that required more care. Next, each person could pick up a terracotta pot and drain dish, a cup of soil, and some paint colors and brushes. People would be able to paint the pots whatever color they wanted, including different designs. Once the painted pots dried, people could easily remove the plant from its original plastic container and re-pot it in the terracotta planter along with the provided extra dirt. Craft tables had helpful care instruction fliers for students to take home. The fliers contained information on “watering needs,” “fertilizing needs,” and “sun/soil/potting needs.” After all, not everyone knows what a succulent might need in detail. This was a very successful and popular event, perfect for the upcoming spring.