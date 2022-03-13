Award Winning Comic Book Author Mark Waid Coming To CNU

Story by Savannah Dunn ~A&E Editor~

Award winning comic book author and editor, Mark Waid, will be making an appearance at CNU on Wednesday, March 16th with his presentation, “Why Superheroes Matter.” Mark Waid has been in the comics industry for over 30 years with his work influencing many of the tv shows and movies that we all know and love. Waid graduated from high school at the age of 16 and went on to explore a few different majors at VCU. Before reaching college commencement, he decided to drop out and pursue his love of comics and comic book writing. After some time writing for different magazines, he accepted an editor position with DC Comics in 1987. He also helped in writing for other companies including Marvel. Since then, Waid has helped to develop the stories of Flash, The Fantastic Four, Superman, Batman, Captain America, and so many more. If you are like Mark Waid and have a love for comic books and superheroes, then head to Gaines Theater on Wednesday, March 16th to learn more about “Why Superheroes Matter.”