An Interview with a Ukrainian University Student

How the war is affecting a student living in Kyiv

~Evelyn Davidson, News Editor~

The Captain’s Log had the opportunity to conduct a virtual interview on Mar. 2, with a 20-year-old Ukrainian student who, due to the sensitive nature of the topic, wishes to remain anonymous. This student resides in Kyiv, the country’s capital, where she was taking online university classes up until the Russian missile attacks on the city put an abrupt end to her virtual learning.

How are you doing and feeling in general?

“I’m scared. Yesterday was the first day that I saw the bomb. Some of my friends are in very dangerous situation, all of us are, but some of my close friends are in cities that are under attack and I’m very scared for them. But I’m surprised that I’m not panicking and I don’t have panic attacks.”

In the lead up to Russia’s invasion, was there discussion in your classroom amongst peers about what might happen?

“We discussed mental health and how to try to stay positive”

“Everyone felt that something is going to happen for a few weeks before the Russians actually came to Kyiv.”

Where were you when you first heard about the missile strikes on Feb. 24?

“I have lived in Kyiv for my whole life. So I was at home and my mom just came in my room and said, ‘wake up. The war is here.’ And that is so scary.”

“Everyone in Ukraine is volunteering or helping somehow and that’s amazing. Our people are really amazing. We have stories like people with no weapons just stopping tanks and some of them even have stolen the tanks, Russian tanks.”

After Feb. 24, what was the reaction of you and other college students?

“We don’t have classes but our university is creating new ways to volunteer. We have already coordinated different help to send food or water.”

“We never have been so united. All day in different messages we ask each other, ‘how do you feel,’ ‘do you need some help?’ or ‘you can live in my house if you need to.’”

As things are still unfolding, what are your feelings now?

“I’m scared, but I have this feeling that we will win and it will be soon… and I’m proud to be Ukrainian and I’m proud that I have such great nation.”

“As I said, I have this feeling that we are all as one, we are united. Sometimes I want to cry because I love Ukraine so much. That’s kind of silly, but I don’t know, I want just to hug everyone… say that everything will be okay because it’s just how it should be, you know?”

What have you seen of neighbors helping neighbors and working together as a community?

“I live in an apartment and actually the war was the reason to get to know our neighbors better because we shared bread with them and water. And I don’t know, I feel that I can trust every Ukrainian now.”

What are your plans for you and your family moving forward?

“We are planning to stay in Kyiv as long as we can and I hope that we will be safe here. We don’t have any other place to live in.”

“Now I think I should be here and try to help people here.”