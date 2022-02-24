CLOG Staff Writer Review on Netflix’s New Movie

By Jarrett Connolly

In 1974, a controversial film was released to the public called the Texas Chainsaw Massacre. While criticized in its time for its violent content, it became a landmark horror film that changed the horror genre as we know it. It’s gained a massive cult following like many of its slasher film contemporaries. It has spawned eight films since then, some have been successful, some haven’t. This Netflix film is the second attempt, following a disastrous first attempt in 2013, to create a spiritual sequel to the original film. But does it live up to it’s influential predecessor and capture the macabre insanity that entices so many fans? To put it simply, no.

The film, set 50 years after the original, follows a group of entrepreneurs who are looking to gentrify a Texas ghost town but unknowingly disturb the quiet paradise of the original film’s silent villain, Leatherface. The 1 hour, 23 minute run time does not give you the chance to form any investment into the characters. The only characters other than Leatherface who get full exposure as characters are Lila, a school shooting survivor with PTSD, and her sister Melody, a highly unlikable entrepreneur. While a movie’s run time does not ever reflect its quality, it’s hard to find care in anybody on screen that’s life is in danger in such a short time.

One of the main selling points of the movie was the return of Sally Hardesty, the final girl of the original, last seen laughing while covered in blood as she escaped from Leatherface. It was presented in advertisements that the showdown between Sally and Leatherface would echo the legendary showdown between Michael Myers and the first final girl Laurie Strode in the 2018 Halloween film (also a spiritual sequel to the original Halloween). The concept of the final girl/boy facing down with the killer years later entices horror fans but it’s the execution that’s important. But Sally is barely in the movie, the showdown between her and Leatherface is terribly underwhelming and it feels more like a nostalgia trap to put Sally in the film for fans to watch rather than having her serve a narrative purpose.

The film does have its positives. While it doesn’t have as much bloody violence as its predecessors, when it does happen, it is a bloody (pun intended) good time. One of the major appeals of slasher films is the killers finding creative ways to finish off their victims. It’s also good to see the occasional callbacks to the original, such as Leatherface’s chainsaw dance and the iconic door creek sound effect.

Ultimately this film serves as another sad example of big movie studios not understanding the true appeal of these horror franchises. These franchises are not just cash cows, these franchises have such a loyal following because they are unique, unorthodox, and have created iconic characters that fascinate audiences and can’t be changed or replicated. The original Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a blood soaked masterpiece that is so hard to even try to replicate. This movie’s criminally short run time, paper thin characters, nostalgia trapping, and the little violence there is, pull this movie down and make it just another disappointing entry in this franchise. I would recommend just revisiting the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

2.5/5