It’s Time To Start Livin’ For Pippin

CLOG Staff Writer Review on Pippin

By Maggie Gammons

Over the Weekend Christopher Newport Theater and Dance Department put on the production of ‘Pippin’. A 1972 rock musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. Pippin displays the journey of a young prince as he discovers his meaning and significance. Pippin, played by Tanner Payne, embodied the character not only in spirit but also in knowledge of actions. He had great energy with the rest of the actors and dancers while not taking away from his own spotlight. The Leading Player, played by Emily Phelps, directs Pippin through his own story and recognizes the audience throughout the morally ambiguous choices of the protagonist. Emily Phelps was the perfect devil’s advocate. She was excellent at putting on a show and moving Pippin to push himself into his darkest spots. My favorite part was Fastrada’s (Remy Thompson), Pippin’s step mother, solo of “Spread a Little Sunshine”. Thomspons dancing reflected her singing and she engaged with the audience through her movement. The ensemble also plays a very large role in this musical as they aid the Leading Player to glorify Pippin’s life.

During the play it was clear how much time and passion was put into this musical, as every person and detail was pristine. The set was very colorful and helped the audience understand one of the most important themes in the musical: the difference between reality and fantasy. The orchestra, conducted by J. Lynn Thomspon, was also perfectly in sync with everyone on stage. There was one specific scene when the Leading Player interacted with the orchestra, telling them to stop their playing, and you could feel the tension not only in the acting but also in the music.

From the detailed sets to cast harmonies, Pippin’ was nothing short of greatness.

After you leave this play you will feel a sense of wonder and thoughtfulness for how you go about your future and attaining your happiness. You will have a chance to see the greatness for yourself this week, Wednesday the 23rd through Friday the 25th at 7:30pm in the Fergusson building. Tickets are free for CNU students with a valid CNU ID or $12.00 for non-CNU students. I definitely recommend that you go check it out while you still can!

Photos by The Captain’s Log