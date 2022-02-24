Here She Comes Again

Dolly Parton Is To Pay Tuition Of All Employees Who Choose To Go Back To School

By Savannah Dunn ~A&E Editor~

Country music sensation, Dolly Parton(who was just nominated for the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is definitely familiar with giving donations and helping out those in need. She used the profits from Whitney Houston’s cover of “I Will Always Love You” to invest in a historically Black neighborhood in Nashville and donated $1 million to the moderna coronavirus vaccine.

Parton has recently announced that she will also be paying the full tuition of Dollywood employees and the employees of any of her other theme parks who seek further education. This tuition coverage includes additional fees and books for all full time, part time, and seasonal employees. Parton and Herschend Enterprises are working together with their new program called “GROW U” to pay the tuition of any of the 11,000 employees who choose to ‘grow’ their education. The following are different programs that are covered: business administration and leadership, finance, marketing, technology and culinary studies. For additional programs, “Grow U” will provide partial funding of $5,250 a year.

Other corporate companies including Chipotle, Best Buy, and Home Depot only cover up to $5,000 per employee and Dolly Parton says that she is very supportive of the employees learning and continuing to grow themselves. The “GROW U” program will start on February 24th and a rise in demand for jobs in Parton’s parks is expected.

People say that Parton has done more for individuals than anyone in the government has ever done and very quickly become one of the most beloved people and artists in the United States.