94th Annual Academy Awards

CLOG Staff Writer’s Opinions on the Oscar Nominees

By Jarrett Connolly

Last Tuesday, February 8th, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards on March 27th. It is a packed and highly competitive field of nominees for all the awards. The biggest surprise is everyone seems to be happy this year about the nominees. Let’s hope the Academy doesn’t try to make people mad like last year.

Best Picture has some really great films going for the Oscar. Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, Licorice Pizza, King Richard, West Side Story, Nightmare Alley, and The Power of the Dog are all vying for the award. The clear pick has to be the western psychological drama The Power of the Dog, which has been sweeping Best film awards across the board and for good reason, the film is excellent. The film’s director and writer, Jane Campion, deserves the Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay accolade for her masterful creation of this work.

For best actress, Kirsten Stewart, no longer “the girl from Twilight”, seems to be the right choice as she fully evolved into Princess Diana in the film Spencer portraying the Princess in the darkest period of her life. For Best Actor, Will Smith also was able to evolve into another person: tennis coach and father of Venus and Serena Williams, Richard Williams in King Richard. Both of these actors deserve those awards for their excellence. For the Supporting Actor and Actress awards, Troy Kotsur should make history as the first deaf actor to win the award for his gripping performance of a deaf father to a hearing child in CODA. Kirsten Dunst’s role as an alcoholic inn owner in The Power of the Dog should earn this underrated actress her first Oscar.

For Original Screenplay, King Richard’s way of creating the origin of Venus and Serena will likely get the Accolade. In the Short Film Categories, the shocking Swiss short film Ala Kachuu must take Live Action Short for tackling the subject of bride kidnapping. Netflix’s charming Robin Robin is the best pick for Animated Short. In the Documentary Short Award, Queen of Basketball is the frontrunner. The documentary feature award has usually been a disappointment but choosing a gripping film like Attica could be the redeemer,

For the Best Animated Feature Film award, the obvious favorite seems to be the record breaking Disney flick Encanto, but let’s not discount the other nominees, which are Pixar’s Luca, Flee,The Mitchells vs The Machines, and fellow Disney film Raya and The Last Dragon. Encanto’s takeover of the world will likely propel it into victory but the Animated Category has been room for surprise before (Seriously, how did Toy Story 4 beat How Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World?!). Drive My Car will likely take International Film as it’s the only foreign film in Best Picture as well.

After it was revealed Disney did not submit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” for Best Original Song (Why? I couldn’t tell you), the field got competitive again. Disney only submitted “Dos Oruguitas” for nomination but it has some tough competition as Billie Eilish’s “No Time to Die” for the film of the same name and Beyonce’s “Be Alive” from King Richard are definitely worth considering. My personal pick will be Eilish because the song with Eilish’s hypnotic voice is a heart stringer puller. As for Best Original Score? It’s about time Hans Zimmer won again, he’s been putting out his best work for the past decade and hasn’t won since 1994 for The Lion King, give this man his Oscar!

I believe Dune will sweep the awards for Visual Effects, Film Editing, Cinematography, Costume Design, and Sound. This film adaptation of the hit Frank Herbert novel was able to succeed where previous adaptations failed because it was able to improve on all of these things. It’s undeniable that modern technology allowed this film to pull the world of Dune straight from the pages. House of Gucci is the right pick for the Hairstyle and Makeup Award for the sheer ability they had to make Lady Gaga and Jared Leto completely unrecognizable in their roles.

You can catch the Academy Awards on ABC on March 27th!