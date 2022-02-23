The Truth Behind CNU Campus 

A historical background on the campus’s construction

Savannah Dunn ~A&E Editor~

With Black History Month coming to a close, the Captain’s Log would like to acknowledge and bring awareness to the true history of Christopher Newport University. Most people do not know the original foundation of the University’s campus and it is not something really talked about. It is important that we always remember and bring awareness to the origins of our campus and how it affected the African American community in Newport News.

According to the Daily Press, in the 1960’s, Christopher Newport College (CNC) and the City of Newport News fought for three years to gain the property along Shoe Lane and turn it into their campus. Residents along Shoe Lane happened to be African American families who did not want to give up their homes. Against the wishes of these families and others in the community, Newport News gained that land and gifted it to CNC, with a City Council vote of 5-2. CNC had the option of building their school along Shoe Lane or on another piece of property just a couple of miles down Warwick Blvd, where Todd Stadium now stands. That property was vacant and CNC had full capability of purchasing that land, but decided that Shoe Lane was the best fit for them, no matter how it affected the individuals who lived there.

One of those members of the community was William Walker Jr. According to the Daily Press Walker played a significant role in protesting the city’s plans to purchase Shoe Lane because many of the families along that property felt that the community would be displaced. Walker’s plan for Shoe Lane was to turn it into a middle class, African American subdivision, but that dream never saw the light of day. After years of protesting and fighting the City, Walker and the other residents of Shoe Lane lost the battle and were forced to give up their homes. Walker’s house sat at 72 Shoe Lane, where the current Alumni House is now located. Walker ended up joining the CNU Board of Visitors in 1978. After Walker passed away in 2004, his house was the last of the remaining originals along Shoe Lane to be torn down.

“He was wronged by his neighbors, but instead of reacting with anger, he chose to serve and lead and love this community. He helped lay the foundation for this great university and he helped build Newport News into a more vibrant, diverse and multicultural city. William Walker helped make the world better,” said President Paul Trible in the dedication to Walker on the lawn in which his house once stood.