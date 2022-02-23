Presidential Search Listening Session for CNU Students

A recap of the virtual open forum and a timeline of the search

~Evelyn Davidson, News Editor~

On Monday, as part of the Presidential Search Committee’s efforts to find the next suitable university president, their Executive Search Firm, Buffkin/Baker, facilitated an online forum in which students could share their thoughts, opinions, and suggestions regarding the future leader of CNU.

The meeting lasted approximately 40 minutes and was run by Martin Baker from Buffkin/Baker search firm.

Baker directed questions at the students in order to better understand what they are looking for in the next president.

To begin the discussion, Baker asked students to share what parts of CNU appealed to them when they were looking at colleges. Additionally he wanted to know what students appreciate about the environment at CNU and what makes the school special.

Some students emphasized the importance of having small classes and an overall close community feel on campus. Another student described how they appreciated President Trible’s close relationship with the student body and they noted the effort he makes to connect with each student. They hope to see the next president foster the same relationship with students.

Next, Baker asked about concerns that students may have that they think should be addressed.

Students brought up many ideas, such as a greater focus on diversity, continuing and improving programs for locals, such as Community Captains, and better administrative support of Greek life. A couple students also said that they wished for better communication between the different sections of the administration and between faculty and the administration.

Baker also asked students what they thought the new president should prioritize once in office.

One student stated that they value the legislative connections that Trible has as a former politician and that this has been an advantage to him as university president. The student said that they hope that the next president can support students in a similar way, but also be transparent about their plans and goals.

Finally Baker asked students to share what skill sets or attributes they think would be helpful to see in the next president.

Students look forward to a president that is authentic, accepts other religious and political perspectives, and acknowledges the hardships of each student. One student said that they wanted the next president to have a close relationship with the whole CNU community, this includes students, faculty and staff.

The Presidential Search Committee plans to hold another meeting on March 8th at 1:30, the day after spring break ends. This second forum will be broader, available not only to students but also faculty and staff. In order to include those who could not be a part of the forums, there is an Open forum Questions Survey that people can fill out online.

These forums represent just one part of an extensive series of steps that the Presidential Search Committee will go through in appointing a new president. The Presidential Search web page includes a detailed timeline of the entire process. Below is a shortened version of the timeline, containing the main highlights:

“Planning and Preparation: Winter and Spring, 2022”

February and March, 2022 forums and listening sessions Creation of Leadership Profile

April 7, 2022 Share Leadership Profile with Board of Visitors

April 14, 2022 Approve Leadership Profile at Board of Visitors Meeting



“Recruitment of Candidates: May-August, 2022”

Advertisements

“Develop a diverse pool of qualified candidates”

Interview potential candidates

Create candidate review rubric

Mid-point check-in meeting with the Search committee

“Candidate Review: Early Fall, 2022”

Search committee chooses semi finalist candidates

Finalize first round interview questions

“Candidate Interviews: Late Fall, 2022”

Interview with semifinalist candidates

Search committee presents 2-5 finalists to the Board of Visitors

“Final Visits and Successful Completion of Search: January/February 2023”

Background checks and final references for candidates

Finalist candidates meet with the Board of Visitors

Search concluded

To see the entire timeline, visit: https://cnu.edu/presidentialsearch/