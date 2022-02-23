New Chief DEI Officer Announced

Trible appoints Vidal Dickerson

~Evelyn Davidson, News Editor~

In an email to the student body on Feb. 22, President Trible announced that Vidal Dickerson would be the new Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, starting on Apr.1, 2022. Dickerson will be taking the place of Dr. Angela Spranger who is leaving CNU to be the inaugural Chief Diversity Officer and Founding Director of the Center for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Business at the Carlson School of Management in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dickerson currently acts as the Special Assistant for Diversity and Inclusion to Dr. Kevin Hughes, the Vice President of Student Affairs.