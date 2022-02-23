Korean Army Stew Recipe

Turning ramen noodles into a delicious stew

~Jarrett Connolly, Staff Writer~

It’s well known that one of the favorite meals of every college student is ramen noodles. But have you ever wanted to turn a ramen noodle packet into a larger meal? It’s absolutely possible and only requires a few ingredients and a pot. This is the Korean Army Stew, otherwise known as budae jjigae. This recipe arose out of a food shortage in South Korea following the Korean War, where surplus food from American army bases became a necessity. It remains a popular dish in South Korea.

Ingredients

For the stew

-4 cups of chicken broth

-2 packs of instant ramen noodles

-1 can of Spam, sliced

-1 cup of kimchi

-3 strips bacon

-4-5 sliced vienna sausages

-3-4 sliced shiitake mushroom caps, sliced

-½ medium onion, thinly sliced

-¼ cup baked beans

-3 oz rice cake (soak in water 15 minutes if you select a frozen rice cake)

For the seasoning sauce

-2 tablespoon Gochugaru (Korean red pepper flakes)

-1 teaspoon Gochujang (Korean red chili pepper paste)

-1 tablespoon of soy sauce

-¼ teaspoon black pepper

-1 ½ tablespoon garlic

Instructions

1.Mix your seasoning ingredients in a separate mixing bowl until combined

2.Prepare and cook all of your ingredients. Make sure the meat and vegetables are cleaned with water before slicing

3.In a large shallow pot, add your Spam, kimchi, sausages, mushrooms,bacon, beans,onion, and other desired ingredients. Pour chicken broth in and add the seasoning sauce in the center. Cover and cook on stovetop at medium high heat until the stock boils

4.Add the ramen noodles and rice cake, continue cooking for 2-3 minutes, or until the noodles are cooked

5. Enjoy! (You can also serve this dish with rice)

Note: One of the beautiful things about this recipe is that it is completely optional what you put in this stew. You can add or subtract any of these ingredients. As long as it has the essentials of noodles, meat, vegetables, and kimchi, it is still Korean Army Stew. People have added eggs, hot dogs, cheese, okra, tofu, and other ingredients. You can add any sort of broth and use any sort of ingredients in the seasoning sauce. There are hundreds of recipes online if you want tips.