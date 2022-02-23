CNU Photography Exhibition Reception

A recap of who won

~Shannon Garrett, Lifestyle Editor~

On Feb. 17th at 5 pm, a reception was held in the Mary M. Torggler Fine Arts Center to declare the winners of the CNU Annual Photography Exhibition. The exhibition celebrates the many photographers at CNU and the Newport News community. The reception even had some food and drinks laid out for people to have. I was surprised to see a decent turnout at the reception, as this is not an event that many people would care about.

At the beginning of the reception, Dr. Michelle Erhardt, the Chair of the Fine Art and Art History department, and Jodie Gordon, the administrative coordinator for the Fine Art and Art History department, spoke about the CNU Photography Exhibition. They gave a little history of the event and thanked those involved in the exhibition. Then, the two jurors of the exhibition, William Grace and John Warters, each spoke about why they’re photographers and explained the criteria for choosing the winners. The criteria included composition, lighting, the title, and how emotionally expressive the photograph was.

There were three winners for first, second, and third place and two honorable mentions. Each person got a certificate and a cash award from $50-$300. After the winners were announced, they each came up and spoke a little about their work and thanked those involved. The honorable mention winners were “Anhinga in the Morning Sun” by Vance Solseth and “BLM Suffolk 2020” by Angelique Ira Ramos. These two pictures were very good, with Ramos’ being a visceral work that packed some emotional punch due to its subject matter. Solseth’s photo was interesting though a little too dark for my taste. There were other nature photographs that I thought were more eye-catching.

The third-place winner was “War of Confusion” by Kimberly Tross, who won a $100 cash award. This photo was one of my favorites from the exhibition, and I was happy it won. It’s a picture of a war memorial, and because of how blurry it is, the statues look like they’re moving, which is a cool effect. The second-place winner was “A Far Off Look” by Barbara Gibson, who won a $200 cash award. I’ll admit I didn’t really notice the photo in the exhibition when surrounded by all the other photos, but Gibson’s work stood out to me during the reception because of how bold the colors were and the fact that it was on canvas. Canvas was not something that many other photographers used in the exhibition.

The first place winner was “Forgive Me” by Brandon Davis, who won a $300 cash award. It’s a very cute and funny photo, with the title tying it all together, but I don’t think it should have been first place. Davis had a good idea, and it’s executed well, though it feels like a last-minute submission in some aspects. I can see why people like it, and I actually kind of like it myself because no one’s taking themselves too seriously. However, there were photos that I liked more and thought had a better chance of winning.