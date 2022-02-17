A Wacky Week of Weather

Either too hot or too cold

~Savannah Dunn, A&E Editor~

A pretty weird week for the weather here in Newport News with highs ranging from the freezing cold to t-shirt weather. After the groundhog saw his shadow in early February, indicating 6 more weeks of winter, we thought for sure that it would remain cold, but global warming had other plans.

Monday, February 7th started off with a high of 43 degrees and the same for Tuesday. Wednesday however, students were shocked to find a high of 55 degrees leaving them to shed their coats and hoodies. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday were in the high 60s and low 70s and the Great Lawn was packed full of students and other members of the Newport News community walking around, throwing a frisbee, playing Spike Ball, or just relaxing on a blanket.

Unfortunately those warm weather days were soon gone because on Sunday the high was 40 degrees and… there was more snow. Now, with the cold and cloudy weather back, the lawn is empty and students race to their classes and their dorms to stay warm. Not to worry though, highs will be back up in the 50s and 60s later this week with Thursday having a potential high of 70! The two week weather forecast shows the highs ranging from 50s to 60s for the remainder of the month and hopefully warmer weather to come.