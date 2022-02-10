Virginia Legislation Unanimously Passes “Adam’s Law”

New law passes a year after Adam Oakes’s tragic passing

~Savannah Dunn, A&E Editor~

Hazing has always been seen as a “right of passage” when it comes to joining a student organization. New Greek life pledges and members participate in different versions of hazing, sometimes involving illegal tasks. Hazing can be encouraged by not only the people involved, but bystanders too. As well as alumni who want new members to do everything they had to do.

Most Virginia college students know the story of Adam Oakes. Adam was a new member of the Delta Chi fraternity at Virginia Commonwealth University where he was a victim of hazing. He is just one of many college students in the United States affected by hazing. According to EKU Online, “More than 50% of college students involved in college clubs and organizations experience hazing.” Alcohol poisoning during a hazing ritual is what led to Oakes’s death in February of 2021 at a Delta Chi “Big Little Reveal.” After being challenged to drink the equivalent of 40 shots of whiskey, Adam was found the next morning, deceased. Later reports suggested that upon impact with a tree, Oakes had sustained head injuries. His story brought a lot of awareness to the topic of sorority and fraternity hazing, as many people called for reform within Greek life.

A year later, Virginia Legislation passed ‘Adam’s Law’ with a unanimous vote. This new law requires all student organizations on college campuses to provide extensive anti-hazing training for all members including new ones. There is also a requirement for the advisor of each organization to be at all events to prevent hazing. No former member of the organization is permitted to become an advisor as they could potentially encourage the hazing. There is a second piece of ‘Adam’s Law’: any hazing that results in bodily injury or death is now a Class 5 Felony. Virginia Law states that a Class 5 Felony requires, “a term of imprisonment of not less than one year nor more than 10 years, or in the discretion of the jury or the court trying the case without a jury, confinement in jail for not more than 12 months and a fine of not more than $2,500, either or both.” After the Oakes family found out that the people responsible for Adam’s death were being charged for a “misdemeanor,” they pressed for that to be changed, so that Adam, and others like him, can get the justice they deserve.