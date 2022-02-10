Vaccines and the Honor Code

Student shares thoughts on vaccinations and boosters

~ Aidan Rucker, Staff Writer ~

This time one year ago CNU opened a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the Freeman Center and, over the course of the semester, vaccinated thousands of members of the CNU, Newport News, and Hampton Roads community. Countless CNU students came out to volunteer, get vaccinated, and support the clinic. These actions unequivocally saved lives, protected our community and have helped bring back the campus culture we value so dearly.

Today, Thurs. Feb 10, another vaccine clinic will be opening on campus for the day in the Aux Gym of the Freeman Center. This will provide vital opportunities for students to get their Covid-19 booster, and I cannot stress this enough, getting your COVID booster will save lives.

A recent legal opinion from the new Attorney General has led CNU and other Virginia Universities to end their vaccine and booster mandates. Despite this fact, vaccines continue to be the most effective method of ensuring public health and controlling the incidence of disease.

Clinically, it has been shown in a recent paper published by the CDC that those vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 experience a far lower incidence of hospitalization and death; from Oct-Nov 2021, the death rate among those with the vaccine and booster was 53.2 times lower than those without any vaccination (Johnson et. al, 2022). Furthermore, the same study found that in Dec 2021 the vaccine with the booster was 80% effective in preventing infection compared to 64% effectiveness without a booster (Johnson et. al, 2022).

Crucially, the efficacy of a vaccine is controlled by the vaccination rate of the community. Vaccines work best with herd immunity so it is vital each member of the community take personal responsibility to receive the vaccine and protect their fellow captains.

Every student reading this now signed the CNU Student Honor Code, committing themselves to “creating an environment of respect and mutual trust.” I challenge you to fulfill this promise today; respect your fellow Captain’s, get your booster shot, and get back out to doing great things!

Resources are provided below and to your CNU email to register for the CNU vaccine clinic and other VDH COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov/vdhapps/f?p=535:205:::NO:205:P205_CLINIC_DETAILS_ID:285135914875358987761525361487194507410

https://sisweb.cnu.edu/ImmunizationPortal/login.jsp

https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov/vdhapps/f?p=vasereg:vaccinationappointments