On-Campus Vaccine Clinic Opens Feb. 10

Booster shots no longer required and clinic opens in Freeman

~Evelyn Davidson, News Editor~

In an email to CNU students, President Paul Trible announced that students no longer need to get their booster shot by Feb. 15 and do not need to provide proof of their booster to the university. Trible cited Attorney General, Jason Miyares’s legal opinion in which Miyares stated, “… absent specific authority conferred by the General Assembly, public institutions of higher education in Virginia may not require vaccination against COVID19 as a general condition of students’ enrollment or in-person attendance.”

Although it is now optional, Trible encouraged the CNU community to get vaccinated/boosted and share their vaccination status with the university. In addition, he noted that 95% of students in the CNU community are already fully vaccinated. To further help with this task, Trible announced that, in coordination with Riverside, there will be an on-campus vaccine/booster clinic open to students. This clinic will be open on Feb 10 from 10:30a.m. to 3:00p.m. in the Freeman Center gym.

To make an appointment with the clinic click here: Vaccine Clinic