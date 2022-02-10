Governor Signs Partnership Agreement

Youngkin establishes K-12 Lab Schools in Virginia

~Josh Grimes, Editor-in-Chief~

On Thursday, Jan. 27th, Governor Youngkin signed a partnership agreement with about 30 Colleges and Universities, which established K-12 Lab Schools in the commonwealth. Lab Schools, defined by Youngkin, are “laboratory innovation charter schools”.

Nick Minock, from WJLA, an ABC news affiliate in Washington DC, shared what Youngkin referred to these schools as: “It is a new school or a converted existing school that partners with an university, college, and community college to focus on innovative curriculum. It could have a particular focus like STEM or literacy.” They could also focus on skilled trades or industry. It is a unique approach to serving underserved communities and some of the most successful lab schools have focused on student disablities. The Governor’s Office shared to The Washington Post that Virginia does not have such schools.



Henry Graff from WWBT, an NBC news affiliate in Richmond VA reported that Youngkin wants to add at least 20 charter schools. The Washington Post reported that Youngkin placed particular emphasis on HBCUs, historic black colleges and universities, as potential participants. For this plan, school districts have until this spring to submit their plans to a panel.

Youngkin shared in a press release from his office that, “Education is the gateway to opportunity. An educated Virginian has a limitless future. And we are about creating future opportunities for every young Virginian. Reestablishing expectations of excellence, funding in the largest education budget, investing in teachers, special education, and localities to invest in facilities.”

The Richmond Times Dispatch reported that the legislation that is moving through the General Assembly would let any public or private college or university open a charter school, or convert an existing school into a charter school, with approval of the state Board of Education. The Times added how even though this was centered at colleges and universities, this would also allow private, for-profit businesses to open charter schools using public dollars. According to Graff, Youngkin has shared that the schools can partner with businesses.

On a broad scale, the Times noted that this bill is part of a package of charter school bills that seek to expand the number of schools that operate outside the control of local school boards but are funded with public dollars. As of this moment, only local school boards are able to approve charter school applications. The Washington Post adds, under current law, only colleges or universities with teacher education programs are permitted to create lab schools with localities.

On the legislative side, according to the Times, several Democratic lawmakers have said they oppose the expansion of charter schools, arguing that all Virginia students would be better served if state funds were directed at existing public schools. At least two Democratic senators have said they are open to the idea.

The Washington Post reported that Del. Schuyler T. VanValkenburg (D-Henrico), a high school civics teacher who sits on the House Education committee, expressed concern, “That’s just a no-go. That’s taking money away from public schools.”

Richmond Times Dispatch reported that Opponents of the bill included the Virginia School Boards Association, which said the bill could violate the state’s constitution, which gives power over schools to local school boards.

What wasn’t clear from this was which colleges and universities signed onto the agreement. The Times repeatedly asked and didn’t receive a list from the administration.

The president of Norfolk State University, and the president of Reynolds Community College spoke in support.

Jauvane Adams-Goston of Norfolk State shared that, “Nothing is more important to us in the HBCU world, higher-education world, the Commonwealth than the education of our students and the opportunities that provide. If we do not continue to create success for those who are coming behind then our Commonwealth will not be able to be both successful and a leader in terms of tomorrow.”

Dr. Paul Pando of Reynolds Community College spoke in alignment with Adams-Goston message by saying that “We join our sister institutions in the Virginia Community College system in welcoming the opportunity to partner with school divisions to develop and deliver even more innovative high school programs that address the workforce needs of the Commonwealth specially for students in underserved communities. We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute our ideas, insight, and yes the passion we bring to this work. This work is most certainly work worth doing.”

Leaning back to the legislative side, The Richmond Times reported that the Senate panel that afternoon ultimately recommended approval of the bill, which is an early sign of support from the Democratic-controlled chamber.



Critics also said, according to Graff, they divert funds from traditional public schools and generate an unequal student outcome.

As a response to critics, Secretary Aimee Guidera added how important it is that all Virginians have access and opportunity to quality education and outcomes— especially those who have been consistently left out of an excellent education. This came after she thanked all of the university presidents, legislators, and school board members for playing a vital role in this partnership and K-12 plus higher education alignment in order for the commonwealth to meet the goal of being number one education state in the nation.

Those university and college leaders present at the press conference included President Trible, who was seen in the photo of them all. Others on stage, which The Washington Post reported on included Old Dominion, Mary Washington, Virginia Tech, Virginia Commonwealth, and George Mason, as well as top officials from William and Mary, the University of Virginia and about 15 more.