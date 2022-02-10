CNU’s Tabletop Game Club

Offers fun for all with wide array of games to play

~Jarrett Connolly, Staff Writer~

Do you enjoy fantasy and science fiction stories? Do you enjoy creating your own characters and worlds? Do you enjoy meeting people with these same interests? Then the Tabletop Games Club here at CNU might be the club for you.

The Tabletop Games Club at Christopher Newport University offers a variety of games for people to choose from including Dungeons and Dragons, Magic the Gathering, and Warhammer 40k. Many of these games are roleplaying games, which are games in which players assume the roles of characters they have created in a fictional setting and assume the roles of these characters within a narrative. Dungeons and Dragons and Magic the Gathering appeals to lovers of fantasy, and Warhammer 40k appeals to those who love science fiction. Each game is different but shares the similarity of player control and stories.

Sophomore and Club Administrator Jacob-Joshua Barnes has been a Dungeon Master, the gamemaster in Dungeons and Dragons who tells the story and keeps the plot moving, since his senior year in high school and has been a Dungeon Master for various campaigns on campus since arriving at CNU as a freshman. He currently is the Dungeon Master for three active campaigns in the club with over a dozen players currently with more and more joining. These campaigns are: “The Curse of Strahd”, a horror themed story set in the dark realm of Barovia where the players are trying to escape a haunting mist, vicious werewolves, malicious hags, and a dreaded vampire Lord who rules above all. “The Tomb of Annihilation”, a jungle themed adventure where characters must escape the clutches of dinosaurs and zombies while solving many mysteries and puzzles to try and stop a mysterious death curse. Lastly, “Rhyme of the Frost Maiden” is an icy adventure where characters are trying to stop an eternal winter.

When asked why he thinks role playing games appeal to so many students, Barnes said “These games offer an opportunity to escape from the stresses of real life into a fantasy world, you can be a character entirely different from yourself and enter a world different from your own.”

The Tabletop Club is open to anyone, regardless of experience, who wishes to join. You can contact them on their Instagram account, @Cnutabletopclub, if you are interested in being added to their Discord server and joining in on the fun.