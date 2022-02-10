Captain’s Den Open for Business

A new place for the community to hang out and chill

~Felix Phommachanh, Head Director of CNUTV~

Over the weekend, on the corner of East Campus near the Subway and Tropical Smoothie, people were lining up for the soft launch of the new coffee house, The Captain’s Den. Before its grand opening, we had an opportunity to sit down and interview Dave Coleman, the General Manager of the Captain’s Den. We talked about how this shop was planned to open during the Fall Semester of 2021 and he explained that the owners pushed it back because of food shortages and didn’t want to open and be in short supply of ingredients. He explained how the owners of Aromas moved their location from the city center to here because there was better foot traffic here compared to City Center.

When working on the concept of Captain’s Den, Coleman said that this is “geared towards the students”. They want to have a cool place for students to hang out, have great food, and a great environment to be themselves. Coleman said that he wants this place to feel welcoming and be a melting pot for people of the community. The atmosphere of the Den is chill and everyone entering is vibing, both staff and customers. They are planning to have live local bands play out in the patio area when spring comes.

Asking about staff, Coleman said this current staff was one he personally worked with previously and they are CNU Students on staff. They are hiring some part-time or full-time employees. They offer flexible hours, a great meal plan for employees, health benefits, and a very chill atmosphere. If interested, you can apply via an Indeed page and facebook page (The Captain’s Den on Facebook).

Their menu has a wide selection of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. Their array of drinks are also to behold. We’d ordered the Snickers Latte, Lemonade Fruit Smoothie, and the Second-Breakfast Burger. The Snickers Latte was a sweet coffee, having an espresso taste that doesn’t overpower the chocolate. The Lemonade Fruit Smoothie was refreshing, with a nice sour taste from the lemonade. The Second-Breakfast Burger had a fried egg, crispy bacon, mid cheddar, and a juicy burger patty that combined tasted great. Coleman’s recommendation from their menu would be the spicy Diablo Burger, a burger with a spicy chilly that isn’t too hot, but enough to feel the heat, their crispy sweet potato fries with sea salt, and a classic lox bagel with cream cheese.

Coleman did say that their breakfast items like breakfast sandwiches and omelets are a mainstay from Aroma, but they will be rotating their burgers off the menu to match the seasonal ingredients. When asked about having items for those with dietary restrictions or allergies, Coleman answers that they don’t have an allergy or diet menu yet, but they plan on having one. If someone does have any dietary restrictions or allergies, he said all the food is made from scratch, so they can accommodate those people.

In addition, they do plan on serving alcohol. They will be policing it, checking IDs, and making sure there isn’t any hand-offs or underage drinking.

They are currently planning to operate 8AM to 8PM seven days a week, but if they need to adjust for the students, they will. They want to be involved with the CNU students and will try to cater those night owls and the rest of the CNU community.