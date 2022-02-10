Lifestyle

20 Love Songs Playlist

To get you in the mood for love – and Valentine’s Day

~Jarrett Connolly, Staff Writer and Shannon Garrett, Lifestyle Editor~

  1. Lovesong by The Cure
  2. Ecstatic Baby by Yeasayer
  3. Follow You by Bring Me the Horizon
  4. Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac
  5. If I’m Lucky by State Champs
  6. Oh Honey! (I Love You) by Peach Tree Rascals
  7. Demolition Lovers by My Chemical Romance
  8. I Dare You by The Regrettes
  9. Jackie and Wilson by Hozier
  10. Love You So Bad by Ezra Furman
  11. Adore by Prince
  12. Can’t Help the Way I Feel by Lily & Madeleine
  13. Kiss Me Harder by Jordan Fiction
  14. Your Song by Elton John
  15. Dance Macabre by Ghost
  16. Into You by Ariana Grande
  17. Crazy Heart by The Cranberries
  18. I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do by ABBA
  19. All Right by Richard Schmieg
  20. Faster by Matt Nathanson

