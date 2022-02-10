20 Love Songs Playlist

To get you in the mood for love – and Valentine’s Day
~Jarrett Connolly, Staff Writer and Shannon Garrett, Lifestyle Editor~
- Lovesong by The Cure
- Ecstatic Baby by Yeasayer
- Follow You by Bring Me the Horizon
- Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac
- If I’m Lucky by State Champs
- Oh Honey! (I Love You) by Peach Tree Rascals
- Demolition Lovers by My Chemical Romance
- I Dare You by The Regrettes
- Jackie and Wilson by Hozier
- Love You So Bad by Ezra Furman
- Adore by Prince
- Can’t Help the Way I Feel by Lily & Madeleine
- Kiss Me Harder by Jordan Fiction
- Your Song by Elton John
- Dance Macabre by Ghost
- Into You by Ariana Grande
- Crazy Heart by The Cranberries
- I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do by ABBA
- All Right by Richard Schmieg
- Faster by Matt Nathanson