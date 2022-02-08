How do you want to do this?

~Felix Phommachanh, Head Director of CNUTV~

On Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, Amazon Prime released a new original show, Critical Role, The Legend of Vox Machina, a 12 episode series kickstarted on Kickstarter on Mar. 4th, 2019 and finished on Apr, 18, 2019.

Critical Role was a group of nerdy ass voice actors sitting around a table and playing/live-streaming their Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) games to millions, and is now an independent creator-owned media company. The creators of Critical Role are: Matthew Mercer, Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brian, Marish Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham. They are talented voice actors of the entertainment industry, lending their voices to video games and English dubs to Japanese anime.

They partnered with Titmouse Inc, an animation studio, and launched their project on Kickstarter. They originally wanted two episodes, asking for $750,000; however, within under an hour of launching, they reached one million dollars and by the end of the first day, they reached three million dollars. Over the course of the 45 day campaign, they reached a total of $11,385,449, increasing the episode count to 12, and becoming the fifth most funded project on Kickstarter at the time.

The Legend of Vox Machina is based around Campaign One of Critical Role. The party consisted of: Vex’ahlia Vessar or Vex(played/voiced by Bailey) a half-elven ranger with a bear companion named Trinket; Vax’ildan Vessar or Vax (played/voiced by O’Brian), a half-elven rogue and twin brother of Vex; Pike Trickfoot (played/voiced by Johnson), a gnome cleric; Percival Fredrickstein von Musel Klossowski de Rolo III or Percy (played/voiced by Jaffe) a human gunslinger fighter; Keyleth of the Air Ashari (played/voiced by Ray) a half-elf druid; Scanlan Shorthalt, (played/voiced by Riegal) a gnome bard; and Grog Strongjaw (played/voiced by Willingham), a half-giant barbarian. Mercer is the Dungeon Master (or DM for short), playing the various NPCs and monsters within the world/campaign.

The first season of The Legends of Vox Machina consists of 12 episodes, with the first two episodes being a pre-stream/home game. The later ten episodes are based on one of the on-stream arcs of Campaign One, the Briarwood Arc, which explores Percy’s history and character.

Note this is an adult cartoon with all sorts of glore, violence, sex, and swearing. Don’t think of it as a saturday morning cartoon for kids because it is based on a D&D adventure, think of it as a Ricky and Morty with its profanity, the violence battles similar to Game of Thrones, and the maturity of Avatar, the Last Air Bender all blended together.

Episodes One and Two, Terror of Tal’Dori, was a great start and introduction to the group of misfit adventurers. The adventure does take place before the stream show began, so a lot of call backs and foreshadowing for possible later arcs in the show. Given that these characters were originally D&D characters, the two episodes explain and show what they are capable of without telling us. Even if you have not watched any of the Critical Role live streams or watched Campaign One, these two episodes give you enough knowledge to understand them.

Episode Three to Six: The Start of the Briarwood Arc. This arc came directly from the stream and the transition from stream to show is faithful. It is a dark arc and a fan favorite of the Critter (the fandom’s name for themselves) community. I will not spoil the adventure as I have watched the live stream version; however it is fantastic and dark.

Overall, this show, regardless if you are a fan of Critical Role or a novice, is a well written, well animated, and well cared show. The cast and crew did a great job in transitioning their D&D adventure, their characters, and story into an animated show. Six more episodes are on the way, three on friday, Feb 11th and the last three on Feb 18th. Don’t sit on this show and watch it. You will enjoy it.