A Look At Pop Music These Days

Analyzing the last 20 years of popular music

~Shannon Garrett: Lifestyle Editor~

On February 3rd at 8 pm in the Torggler Auditorium, a lecture called “Analyzing Post-Millennial Popular Music” was held. This lecture was a part of the Vianne Webb Memorial Lectures in Musicology series. The lecturer was Dr. Alyssa Barna, an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota. Dr. Barna’s research is about popular music, specifically pop music of the last 20+ years. Admittedly, I don’t know much about music or music theory as I’m not a music major or minor, but this was a really informative lecture.

Dr. Barna always made sure to define the music theory terms used in the lecture as clearly and concisely as possible. Most of the lecture was spent tracing the path of popular music after 2000 and creating a narrative about the popular music of today, including what makes a song pop music and why this genre has become what it is today. Some time was spent on music theory terminology for those who didn’t know much about it, myself included.

Examples were scattered throughout to illustrate the points Dr. Barna was trying to make. Songs from Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and the Backstreet Boys were included. “We Are the World,” a charity single from 1985 was included, as well as “Hope is a Heartache” by LEON. When Dr. Barna talked about these songs, she seemed to be quite knowledgeable about the theory behind these songs and in pop music in general.

I learned a lot from this lecture, and it’s one that I think most people can get something from as popular music everywhere. Once Dr. Barna explained a little bit about music theory, when she got into the songs I understood the reasons for the songs being the way they are. One of the facts from the lecture was that the pop music of today is more likely to use unconventional song structure or use different aspects of sound production than before. Pop music has specific goals in mind to help the listener reach the climax of the song, usually the chorus, or a kind of catharsis. The idea of catharsis has been pushed to the bridge of a song in post-millenial pop music, like with “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo. Also, pop music has allowed for more experimentation in regards to song structure, tempo, sound quality/production (timbre), etc., allowing for more artists to go into pop music.

While we all see repetition in popular music to be the worst thing ever, this is actually a really important part of music, as it allows the song to be ‘catchy’ and helps the listener to remember the song. Music outlets may see repetition as bad, academia regarding music sees it as a good thing. One of the best things about pop music is that it can be any genre, as long as it’s something that a large amount of people listen to. All that being said, this is in regards to American pop music or English-speaking countries’ pop music. Music from other cultures shouldn’t be analyzed through the lens of American pop music, as they are very different from each other.

The lecture lasted about 55 minutes, with a 20 minute question and answer section at the end of the lecture. This was a great learning experience for me, as pop music is something that I listen to a lot, so discovering more about how it’s put together was very cool. Dr. Barna was well-spoken and injected bits of humor into the lecture to keep it interesting. She was a great choice for this lecture and the sincere appreciation she held for pop music shone through. The lecture never got too technical, and it served as a great way to introduce music theory concepts to those who didn’t know much about it.